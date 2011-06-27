  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic HSE Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG19
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/523.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeHybrid
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Comfort and Convenience Pack +$900
Smoker's Package +$60
Family Pack +$2,100
Cold Climate Package +$700
Family Comfort Pack +$2,500
Urban Pack w/Undershield +$1,750
Appearance Pack +$1,450
Advanced Off-Road Capability Package +$750
Towing Pack +$1,850
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$560
Off-Road Pack +$1,550
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$710
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$710
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Extended Black Exterior Pack +$1,180
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
15 total speakersyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Jump Seat +$900
Head-Up Display +$970
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller +$1,075
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$600
60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$900
60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrest +$100
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$450
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrest +$500
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
Loadspace Rails +$150
Air Quality Sensor +$75
16-Way Climate Front Row Seatsyes
Cabin Air Ionization +$100
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter +$225
Activity Key +$200
11.4" Touchscreen +$140
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leatheryes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Folding Fabric Roof +$400
Undershield +$1,000
Locking Wheel Nuts +$100
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Expedition Roof Rackyes
Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar +$200
Wheel Arch Extensions +$800
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$200
Off-Road Tires +$350
Front Expedition System w/Undershield +$2,500
22" Full Size Spare Wheel +$200
A' Frame Protection Bar +$1,300
Satin Protective Film +$4,900
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,000
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$2,000
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector +$675
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$200
Checker Body Protection +$550
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$200
Raised Air Intake +$850
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finish +$700
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Dimensions
Angle of approach38.0 degrees
Angle of departure40.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5035 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height77.7 in.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Acorn/Lunar, premium leather
  • Khaki/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
