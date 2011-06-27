  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Defender 110 P300 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG18
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/476.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower296 hp @ 4000 rpm
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Comfort and Convenience Pack +$1,120
Black Pack +$600
Smoker's Package +$60
Family Pack +$2,100
Cold Climate Package +$700
Family Comfort Pack +$2,500
Urban Pack w/Undershield +$1,750
Appearance Pack +$1,450
Advanced Off-Road Capability Package +$750
Towing Pack +$1,850
Bright Exterior Pack +$1,200
Extended Bright Exterior Pack +$1,500
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$560
Off-Road Pack +$1,550
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$560
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat) +$710
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat) +$710
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$240
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
In-Car Entertainment
180-watt audio outputyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Front Jump Seat +$900
Ebony Morzine Headlining +$360
Adaptive Cruise Control +$1,200
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chiller +$1,075
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror +$450
Meridian 400 Watt Sound System +$350
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
60/40 Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$100
Loadspace Partition Net +$100
60/40 Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide and Recline +$600
Loadspace Rails +$150
Air Quality Sensor +$75
Cabin Air Ionization +$100
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter +$225
Activity Key +$200
11.4" Touchscreen +$140
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
2 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Undershield +$1,000
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$2,400
Expedition Roof Rackyes
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL +$400
Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillar +$200
Automatic Headlight Levellingyes
Wheel Arch Extensions +$800
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$2,200
Off-Road Tires +$350
Front Expedition System w/Undershield +$2,500
Fog Lights +$200
20" Full Size Spare Wheel +$200
A' Frame Protection Bar +$1,300
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$800
Satin Protective Film +$4,900
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector +$675
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,800
Checker Body Protection +$550
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish +$2,800
19" Full Size Spare Wheel +$100
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$2,800
Raised Air Intake +$850
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$1,200
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish +$1,200
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$1,800
Dimensions
Angle of approach38.0 degrees
Angle of departure40.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4815 lbs.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height77.7 in.
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R18 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
