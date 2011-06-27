  1. Home
2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P525 V8 Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$102,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG16
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.0/444.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size5.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower518 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque461 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Packages
Appearance Pack +$1,450
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$510
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack +$660
Smoker's Package +$60
Emergency Pack +$65
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack +$145
Exterior Protection Pack +$350
Extended Black Exterior Pack +$1,180
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
15 total speakersyes
700 watts stereo outputyes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan +$360
11.4" Touchscreen +$140
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
10 -way power driver seatyes
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
driver cooled seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.6 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Undershield +$1,000
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish +$200
Locking Wheel Nuts +$100
Signature Graphic +$200
Off-Road Tires +$350
Front Expedition System w/Undershield +$2,500
Front Undershield +$650
Wheel Arch Extensions +$800
A' Frame Protection Bar +$1,300
Checker Body Protection +$550
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Raised Air Intake +$850
Matte Black Hood Decal +$200
Dimensions
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Angle of departure37.6 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5445 lbs.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Height77.5 in.
Length180.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Yulong White Metallic
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
22 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
R22 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
