2022 Land Rover Defender 90 P300 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|full time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|19
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/21 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|421.2/491.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|296 hp @ 4000 rpm
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.0 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Packages
|Comfort and Convenience Pack
|+$1,120
|Black Pack
|+$600
|Smoker's Package
|+$60
|Cold Climate Package
|+$700
|Urban Pack w/Undershield
|+$1,750
|Advanced Off-Road Capability Package
|+$750
|Towing Pack
|+$1,850
|Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,200
|Extended Bright Exterior Pack
|+$1,500
|Appearance Pack
|+$1,450
|Off-Road Pack
|+$1,550
|Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$510
|Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack
|+$660
|Emergency Pack
|+$65
|Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack
|+$240
|Exterior Protection Pack
|+$350
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|180-watt audio output
|yes
|400 watts stereo output
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|Meridian premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|40
|20 +$500
|Front Jump Seat
|+$900
|Ebony Morzine Headlining
|+$360
|Adaptive Cruise Control
|+$1,200
|3-Zone Climate Control
|+$400
|ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
|+$450
|Meridian 400 Watt Sound System
|+$350
|Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Plan
|+$360
|Air Quality Sensor
|+$75
|Cabin Air Ionization
|+$100
|Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filter
|+$225
|Activity Key
|+$200
|11.4" Touchscreen
|+$140
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Front head room
|40.6 in.
|Front leg room
|39.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Rear head room
|38.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Undershield
|+$1,000
|Signature Graphic
|+$200
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$2,400
|Expedition Roof Rack
|+$1,900
|Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRL
|+$400
|Automatic Headlight Levelling
|yes
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$2,200
|Off-Road Tires
|+$350
|Front Expedition System w/Undershield
|+$2,500
|Fog Lights
|+$200
|20" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$200
|A' Frame Protection Bar
|+$1,300
|18" Full Size Spare Wheel
|yes
|18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$800
|Satin Protective Film
|+$4,900
|Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connector
|+$675
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$2,800
|Wheel Arch Extensions
|+$800
|Checker Body Protection
|+$550
|20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finish
|+$2,800
|19" Full Size Spare Wheel
|+$100
|20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$2,800
|Raised Air Intake
|+$850
|Matte Black Hood Decal
|+$200
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finish
|+$1,200
|19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finish
|+$1,800
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|31.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|35.5 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4550 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Length
|180.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|82.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.1 in.
|Wheel base
|101.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
