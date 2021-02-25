More about the 2022 Land Rover Defender
2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid Overview
The 2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 110 P400 XS Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 110 P400 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 110 P400 SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 90 P400 X-Dynamic HSE 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 110 P400 X-Dynamic HSE 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 90 P400 X 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), and 90 P400 X-Dynamic S 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A).
Land Rover Defender Hybrid models are available with a 3.0 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 395 hp, depending on engine type.
The 2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid comes with all wheel drive.
Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic.
The 2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid?
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Why trust Edmunds?
What is the MPG of a 2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid?
2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid 110 P400 XS Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/22 highway MPG
2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid 110 P400 X 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/22 highway MPG
2022 Land Rover Defender Hybrid 90 P400 X-Dynamic SE 2dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
19 compined MPG,
17 city MPG/22 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|19
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|all wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.0 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|119.0 in.
|Length
|197.6 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
|Height
|77.7 in.
|Curb Weight
|5035 lbs.
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Land Rover Defender?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you
that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make
higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand,
can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a
new car every three years or so.
