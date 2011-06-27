  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. 2021 Land Rover Defender
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Defender
More about the 2021 Defender
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)397.8/514.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/Integrated Baseyes
Country Packyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Explorer Packyes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Adventure Packyes
Appearance Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Off-Road Tiresyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
Satin Protective Filmyes
Signature Graphicyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity58.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4830 lbs.
Gross weight6610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Angle of departure37.6 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.5 in.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather/premium cloth
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather/premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather/premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
255/60R20 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars