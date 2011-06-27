  1. Home
2021 Land Rover Defender P300 90 S Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)421.2/491.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/Integrated Baseyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Explorer Packyes
Appearance Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Off-Road Packyes
Country Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Advanced Off-Road Capability Packageyes
Black Packyes
Towing Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyes
Adventure Packyes
Comfort and Convenience Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
180-watt audio outputyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
4020
Head-Up Displayyes
12-Way Heated Front Row Seatsyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Activity Keyyes
Ebony Morzine Headliningyes
White Powder Coat Brushed Finish Cross Car Beamyes
Meridian 400 Watt Sound Systemyes
3-Zone Climate Controlyes
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Front Jump Seatyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room39.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leather/clothyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
18" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Premium LED Headlights w/Signature DRLyes
18" 8 Split-Spoke 'Style 5093' Steel Wheels w/Gloss White Finishyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
18" Full Size Spare Steel Wheelyes
Off-Road Tiresyes
Satin Protective Filmyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Automatic Headlight Levellingyes
Opening Panoramic Sunroofyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Folding Fabric Roofyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Signature Graphicyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Fog Lightsyes
18" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
Dimensions
Maximum cargo capacity58.3 cu.ft.
Angle of departure37.9 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Curb weight4550 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Angle of approach31.0 degrees
Height77.7 in.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather/premium cloth
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather/premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather/premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
255/65R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
