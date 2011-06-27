  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. 2021 Land Rover Defender
  5. Specs & Features

2021 Land Rover Defender Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Defender
More about the 2021 Defender
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,500
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)404.6/523.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Engine
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Basic Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/Integrated Baseyes
Cold Climate Packageyes
Explorer Packyes
Appearance Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Family Packyes
Off-Road Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yes
Country Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Advanced Off-Road Capability Packageyes
Towing Packyes
Family Comfort Packyes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Adventure Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yes
Comfort and Convenience Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Head-Up Displayyes
Dark Grey Powder Coat Brushed Finish Cross Car Beamyes
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
14-Way Heated Front Row Seatsyes
Activity Keyyes
40/20/40 Folding Heated Rear Seats w/Center Armrestyes
White Powder Coat Brushed Finish Cross Car Beamyes
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chilleryes
14-Way Climate Front Row Seatsyes
Loadspace Railsyes
Front Jump Seatyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Cabin Air Ionization w/PM2.5 Filteryes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyes
60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyes
60/40 Load Through Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Folding Fabric Roofyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Off-Road Tiresyes
Satin Protective Filmyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Opening Panoramic Sunroofyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
20" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Satin Dark Grey Finishyes
Black Signature Graphic w/A Pillaryes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Fixed Side Stepsyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of departure37.7 degrees
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Curb weight5035 lbs.
Gross weight6975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Height77.4 in.
Wheel base119.0 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yulong White Metallic
  • Fuji White
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Tasman Blue Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Carpathian Grey Premium Metallic
  • Silicon Silver Premium Metallic
  • Hakuba Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium cloth/sueded microfiber
  • Khaki/Ebony, leather/premium cloth
  • Ebony, leather/premium cloth
  • Acorn/Lunar, leather/premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
255/60R20 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Inventory

Related 2021 Land Rover Defender info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars