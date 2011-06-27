  1. Home
2020 Land Rover Defender P400 90 First Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$65,100
full time 4WDyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.4 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
3 front headrestsyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Front center 3-point beltyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Country Packyes
Explorer Packyes
Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/o Baseyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Urban Pack w/Undershieldyes
Adventure Packyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Appearance Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Urban Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$65,100
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
400 watts stereo outputyes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
heated steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$65,100
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$65,100
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
Front head room40.6 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leather/clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Maximum cargo capacity58.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4830 lbs.
Gross weight6610 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Angle of departure37.6 degrees
Length180.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height77.5 in.
Wheel base101.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Exterior Colors
  • Pangea Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$65,100
255/60R20 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$65,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$65,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

