2020 Land Rover Defender P400 110 X Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Defender
Overview
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$80,900
full time 4WDyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Rear locking differentialyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Torque406 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower395 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle42.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$80,900
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Cold Climate Packageyes
Explorer Packyes
Rear Seat Convenience Pack w/o Baseyes
Wheel Protection Pack - Black Locksyes
Appearance Packyes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Premium Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yes
Urban Packyes
Country Packyes
Smoker's Packageyes
Towing Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5-Seat)yes
Adventure Packyes
Basic Interior Protection & Storage Pack (5+2-Seat)yes
Comfort and Convenience Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$80,900
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Meridian premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$80,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Heated Third Rowyes
Activity Keyyes
3-Zone Climate Control w/Chilleryes
16-Way Climate Front Row Seatsyes
Loadspace Railsyes
Loadspace Partition Netyes
Front Jump Seatyes
Wi-Fi Enabled w/Data Planyes
SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radioyes
Cabin Air Ionizationyes
60/40 Load Through Heated Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyes
Air Quality Sensoryes
60/40 Load Through Climate Rear Seats w/Manual Slide, Recline and Center Armrestyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$80,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,900
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room39.1 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$80,900
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" 6 Spoke 'Style 6009' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Front Undershieldyes
22" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
20" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 5095' Wheels w/Gloss Dark Grey & Contrast Diamond Turned Finishyes
Off-Road Tiresyes
Satin Wrapyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
Orange Recovery Loopyes
19" 5 Split-Spoke 'Style 6010' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
22" 5 Spoke 'Style 5098' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
Trailer Hitch w/Electrical Connectoryes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 6011' Wheels w/Gloss Black Finishyes
20" 6 Spoke 'Style 5094' Wheels w/Gloss Sparkle Silver Finishyes
19" Full Size Spare Wheelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Angle of departure37.7 degrees
Length197.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity8201 lbs.
Curb weight5035 lbs.
Gross weight6975 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.6 in.
Angle of approach30.1 degrees
Height77.5 in.
Wheel base118.9 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Exterior Colors
  • Indus Silver Metallic
  • Eiger Grey Metallic
  • Pangea Green Metallic
  • Gondwana Stone Metallic
  • Santorini Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Vintage Tan/Ebony, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$80,900
255/60R20 tiresyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
20 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$80,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$80,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
