Used 1997 Land Rover Defender 90 Features & Specs

More about the 1997 Defender
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)187.2/218.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room57.0 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Measurements
Length157.1 in.
Curb weight3913 lbs.
Gross weight6001 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height80.2 in.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arles Blue
  • Beluga Black
  • Portofino Red
  • White Gold
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Monza Red
  • AA Yellow
  • Coniston Green
  • Alpine White
