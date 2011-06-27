Used 1997 Land Rover Defender Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/14 mpg
|12/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|187.2/218.4 mi.
|187.2/218.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|15.6 gal.
|15.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|13
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|233 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|182 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|57.0 in.
|57.0 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|157.1 in.
|157.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3913 lbs.
|3913 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6001 lbs.
|6001 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|9.0 in.
|9.0 in.
|Height
|80.2 in.
|80.2 in.
|Wheel base
|92.9 in.
|92.9 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
|70.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
