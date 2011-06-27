  1. Home
  2. Land Rover
  3. Land Rover Defender
  4. Used 1995 Land Rover Defender
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Land Rover Defender 90 Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Defender
Overview
See Defender Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)187.2/234.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque232 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower182 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room57.0 in.
Measurements
Length160.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3650 lbs.
Height80.2 in.
Maximum payload2443.0 lbs.
Wheel base92.9 in.
Width70.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Yellow
  • Alpine White
  • Coniston Green
  • Arles Blue
  • Portofino Red
See Defender Inventory

Related Used 1995 Land Rover Defender 90 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles