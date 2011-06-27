  1. Home
Used 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG10
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/11 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)183.6/224.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.4 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.9 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length181.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Curb weight4840 lbs.
Gross weight6504 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height90.0 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width70.5 in.
