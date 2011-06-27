Used 1993 Land Rover Defender Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|10
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/11 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|183.6/224.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|10
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|227 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.9 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|42.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Length
|181.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7700 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4840 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6504 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|90.0 in.
|Wheel base
|110.0 in.
|Width
|70.5 in.
