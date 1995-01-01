2022 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,381
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14 MPG
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 MPG
|Combined MPG
|14 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/336.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|4.0 L
|Cylinders
|V8
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|641 hp @ 6,000 rpm
|Torque
|627 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|201.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|85.9 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|79.4 in.
|Height
|64.5 in.
|Wheel base
|118.2 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|6.8 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.3 degrees
|Angle of departure
|26.8 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,850 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Alcantara
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Cornering lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Video monitor
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|Power Feature
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Four zone climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|23 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|325/30R Z tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Off-Road Modes w/Trailer Towing Preparation
|+$637
|Parking Assistance Package w/Remote Park Assist
|+$3,544
|Packages
|Ambient Light Package
|+$3,132
|Sunshine Package
|+$1,647
|Smoker Package
|+$379
|Upper Leather Package
|+$3,501
|Interior Options
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather
|+$690
|Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel
|+$414
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather
|+$1,321
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather
|+$631
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|+$690
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|+$1,321
|Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System
|+$6,313
|Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System
|+$3,979
|Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts
|+$1,321
|Kick-Plates in Carbon Matt
|+$2,312
|Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts
|+$690
|Night Vision
|+$2,653
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|+$690
|Air Vents and Instrument Cluster in Carbon Matt
|+$2,526
|4-Seat Configuration w/Fully Electric Front Seats
|+$3,788
|Fully Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage
|+$3,157
|Rear Seat Heating
|+$631
|Bianco Polar Colored Seat Belt
|+$887
|Premium Air Quality System w/Air Ionizer and Aromatization
|+$584
|Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System
|+$1,486
|Cargo Management System
|+$631
|Stitching Option
|+$733
|Exterior Options
|Orange Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Fuel Cap in Carbon Fiber
|+$631
|Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,580
|Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber
|+$6,692
|Rims Nath 22" Silver
|+$0
|Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt
|+$0
|Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$884
|Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Arancio Borealis Color Accent
|+$0
|Verde Scandal Color Accent
|+$0
|Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Polished Grey Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$1,106
|Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes
|+$1,106
|Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Green Painted Brake Calipers
|+$1,262
|Graphite Exterior Carbon Matt Package
|+$22,178
|Arancio Argos Color Accent
|+$0
|Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black w/Body Color Accent
|+$0
|Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished
|+$0
|Heated and Heat-Reflective Windscreen
|+$903
|Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished
|+$0
|Privacy Glasses, Acoustic and Heat-Insulated Glasses
|+$2,134
|Giallo Inti Color Accent
|+$0
|Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black
|+$0
|Heat Reflective Windscreen
|+$399
|Washing Package
|+$849
|Hands Free Tailgate
|+$827
|21" Spare Wheel
|+$696
|Manual Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball
|+$1,168
|Transparent Protective Film
|+$3,157
|Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass
|+$1,061
|22" PZero Corsa Tires
|+$1,894
|Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,201
|Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,478
|Exterior Carbon Fiber Package
|+$22,178
|Panoramic Roof
|+$2,848
|Black Roof Rails
|+$1,017
Related 2022 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1995
- Used Ford E-Series Van 1999
- Used Ford Thunderbird 1996 For Sale
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1991 For Sale
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used Ford C Max Energi
- Used Nissan Frontier 2003
- Used Acura Integra 1998
- Used Mazda CX-9 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2023 INFINITI QX80 News
- 2022 TT
- 2022 GR86
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 CLS-Class
- Toyota Tundra 2022
- 2021 Audi TT RS
- 2022 720S Spider
- 2023 Z
Other models to consider
- 2022 Subaru Forester
- Subaru Outback 2022
- Subaru Crosstrek 2022
- Subaru BRZ 2023
- 2022 Subaru Legacy
- 2022 Subaru Crosstrek
- Subaru Crosstrek 2021
- 2022 Subaru Ascent
- 2021 Subaru Forester
- 2021 WRX
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2023 INFINITI QX80 News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Toyota Camry News
- 2023 Honda CR-V News
- 2023 Lexus RX 350 News
Other models
- New Ford F-250-Super-Duty for Sale in Bismarck, ND
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Des Moines, IA
- New Mercedes-Benz Eqs for Sale in Perth Amboy, NJ
- New Toyota Avalon for Sale in Parker, CO
- New GMC Sierra-1500-Limited for Sale in Rosemead, CA
- New Kia Sportage-Hybrid for Sale in Albany, OR
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee for Sale in Canton, OH
- New Subaru Ascent for Sale in Shawnee, KS
- New Audi A7 for Sale in Titusville, FL
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata-Rf for Sale in Alexandria, LA
- New Mercedes-Benz Cls-Class for Sale in East Lansing, MI
- New Kia Telluride for Sale in Edinburg, TX
- New Lexus NX-350H for Sale in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
- New Mercedes-Benz Gls-Class for Sale in Azusa, CA
- New BMW 2-Series for Sale in Lake Forest, CA
- New Ford Transit-Connect-Passenger-Wagon for Sale in Arcadia, CA
- New BMW 8-Series-Gran-Coupe for Sale in Menifee, CA
- New Kia Niro-Ev for Sale in Smyrna, TN
- New Lexus Es-350 for Sale in Kenosha, WI
- New Volvo XC60 for Sale in Youngstown, OH
- New BMW X2 for Sale in Ormond Beach, FL
- New Chevrolet Camaro for Sale in Arvada, CO
- New Mercedes-Benz Metris for Sale in Albany, NY
- New Jeep Cherokee for Sale in Newark, CA
- New Mazda Mx-5-Miata for Sale in Diamond Bar, CA
- New Jeep Grand-Cherokee-L for Sale in Encinitas, CA
- New Genesis G70 for Sale in Pasco, WA
- New Lexus NX-350 for Sale in Morgan Hill, CA
- New Fiat 500X for Sale in Oak Park, IL
- New Nissan Altima for Sale in Plainfield, NJ