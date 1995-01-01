Skip to main content
2022 Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Urus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,381
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14 MPG
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 MPG
Combined MPG14 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Engine
Base engine size4.0 L
CylindersV8
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower641 hp @ 6,000 rpm
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2,250 rpm
Valves32
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length201.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors85.9 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors79.4 in.
Height64.5 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Curb weight4,850 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Nimbus Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Grigio Keres Matt
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Argos Accents Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade w/Verde Scandal Accents Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Borealis Accents Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade w/Giallo Inti Accents Sportivo, alcantara
Front Seat Dimensions
Alcantarayes
Bucket front seatsyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
Cornering lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
8 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Video monitoryes
DVD playeryes
Power Feature
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
23 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
325/30R Z tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Off-Road Modes w/Trailer Towing Preparation +$637
Parking Assistance Package w/Remote Park Assist +$3,544
Packages
Ambient Light Package +$3,132
Sunshine Package +$1,647
Smoker Package +$379
Upper Leather Package +$3,501
Interior Options
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather +$690
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel +$414
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Colored Smooth Leather +$1,321
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather +$631
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$690
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$1,321
Advanced 3D Bang & Olufsen Sound System +$6,313
Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System +$3,979
Multifunctional Heated Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$1,321
Kick-Plates in Carbon Matt +$2,312
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$690
Night Vision +$2,653
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching +$690
Air Vents and Instrument Cluster in Carbon Matt +$2,526
4-Seat Configuration w/Fully Electric Front Seats +$3,788
Fully Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage +$3,157
Rear Seat Heating +$631
Bianco Polar Colored Seat Belt +$887
Premium Air Quality System w/Air Ionizer and Aromatization +$584
Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System +$1,486
Cargo Management System +$631
Stitching Option +$733
Exterior Options
Orange Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Fuel Cap in Carbon Fiber +$631
Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,580
Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber +$6,692
Rims Nath 22" Silver +$0
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt +$0
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Arancio Borealis Color Accent +$0
Verde Scandal Color Accent +$0
Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Polished Grey Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Green Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Graphite Exterior Carbon Matt Package +$22,178
Arancio Argos Color Accent +$0
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black w/Body Color Accent +$0
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished +$0
Heated and Heat-Reflective Windscreen +$903
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished +$0
Privacy Glasses, Acoustic and Heat-Insulated Glasses +$2,134
Giallo Inti Color Accent +$0
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black +$0
Heat Reflective Windscreen +$399
Washing Package +$849
Hands Free Tailgate +$827
21" Spare Wheel +$696
Manual Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball +$1,168
Transparent Protective Film +$3,157
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass +$1,061
22" PZero Corsa Tires +$1,894
Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber +$1,201
Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber +$1,478
Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$22,178
Panoramic Roof +$2,848
Black Roof Rails +$1,017
