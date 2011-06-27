  1. Home
2021 Lamborghini Urus Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Urus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$218,009
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower650 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Package Colored Lower Leather +$3,077
Branding Pack +$956
Upper Leather Package +$3,501
Lower Leather Package +$3,077
Ambient Light Package +$3,132
Off-Road Package +$3,827
Colored Upper Leather Packageyes
Park Assistant Package (Intelligent Park Assist & Topview Camera) +$3,332
Small Interior Carbon Package Front +$2,778
Body Color Style Package +$2,016
Black Gloss Style Package +$2,016
Big Interior Carbon Package Front +$5,303
Smoker Package +$379
Sunshine Package +$1,647
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Full Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage +$3,157
Cargo Management System +$631
Black Anodized Treatment on Aluminum Inserts +$584
Kick-Plates in Carbon Fiber +$2,312
Colored Seat Belts +$377
Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color) +$252
Match to Contrast Color +$252
Colored Seat Belt in Bianco Polar +$887
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel +$414
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather Heated +$1,321
4 Seat Configuration w/Full Electric Front Seats +$3,788
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Audio System +$6,313
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$690
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts Heated +$1,321
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather +$690
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts Heated +$1,321
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching +$690
Night Vision +$2,653
Head Up Display (HUD) +$1,894
Optional Stitching +$733
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$690
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather Heated +$631
Bicolor Sportivo Alcantara +$3,157
Bicolor Sportivo Leather +$2,526
Q-citura w/Leather +$3,321
Q-citura w/Alcantara +$3,321
Bicolor Elegante Leather +$2,526
Unicolor Sportivo Alcantara +$1,894
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Asia +$887
Colored Seat Belt in Rosso Rea +$887
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Efire +$887
Rear Seat Entertainment +$5,238
Rear Seat Heating +$631
Premium Air Quality System w/Air Ionizer and Aromatization +$584
Rear Center Console in Carbon +$1,010
Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System +$1,486
Insert in Wood-Open Pore w/Aluminum Insert +$1,699
Insert in Wood-Open Pore +$1,699
Lamborghini Sensonum Premium Sound System +$3,979
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Heat Reflective Windscreen +$399
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black +$5,358
21" Spare Wheel +$696
Rims Asterope 21" Silver +$2,652
22" Pirelli PO Corsa Tire +$1,894
Rims Alcione 21" Titanium Matt +$1,327
Black Roof Rails +$1,017
Rims Nath 22" Silver +$3,979
Electric Panorama Roof +$2,848
Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Gray +$3,314
Orange Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Green Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Rims Alcione 21" Shiny Black +$1,327
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$1,262
Black Painted Brake Caliper +$1,262
Wet-Arm Wiper w/Headlight Washer and RVC Cleaner +$849
Tailgate Handless Opener +$827
Heat Reflective Windscreen w/Heating and Defrosting +$903
Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Seats in Main Color on Bicolore Interiors +$758
Polished Grey Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Fuel Cap in Carbon Fiber +$631
Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber +$1,201
Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber +$1,478
Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,580
Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber +$6,692
Upper Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$7,851
Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$14,326
High Gloss Black Door Inserts +$2,020
Rear Spoiler in High Gloss Black +$506
High Gloss Black Rear Diffuser +$1,201
Mirror Housings in High Gloss Black +$631
Wheel Arches in Body Color +$1,262
High Gloss Black Details +$1,389
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Privacy Acoustic Double Glaze Glass +$2,134
Transparent Protective Film +$3,157
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished +$5,039
Manual Trailer Hitch w/o Tow Ball +$1,168
Chrome Roof Rails +$1,017
21'' All-Seasons Tires +$631
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt +$4,641
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished +$5,996
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass +$1,061
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.5 in.
Length201.3 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Cepheus Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Verde Selvans Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Grigio Telesto Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Balloon White Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Giallo Inti Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Verde Mantis Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Arancio Borealis Pearl
  • Blu Astraeus Matt
  • Blu Eleos Matt
  • Grigio Nimbus Matt
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Grigio Keres Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Verde Hydra
  • Nero Granatus
  • Grigio Keres
  • Grigio Hati
  • Blu Eleos Metallic
  • Rosso Anteros Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Blu Astraeus Metallic
  • Giallo Auge
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Grogio Octans Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, alcantara
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
315/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

