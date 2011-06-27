  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Urus Base Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Urus
Overview
Starting MSRP
$207,326
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG14
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size4.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Horsepower650 hp @ 6000 rpm
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves32
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Upper Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$7,851
Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Package +$14,326
Body Color Style Package +$1,908
High Gloss Black Style Package +$1,908
Chrome Package +$530
Full ADAS Package w/Head Up Display +$6,313
Sunshine Package +$1,647
Smoker Package +$379
Ambient Light Package +$3,036
Branding Pack +$884
Big Interior Carbon Package Front +$5,303
Small Interior Carbon Package Front +$2,778
Lower Leather Package +$3,077
Off-Road Package +$3,827
Colored Upper Leather Packageyes
Upper Leather Package +$3,501
Colored Lower Leather Package +$3,077
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
video monitoryes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sportivo Alcantara +$3,157
Optional Stitching +$631
Sportivo Leather +$2,526
Q-citura w/Alcantara +$3,157
Q-citura w/Leather +$3,157
Elegante Leather +$2,526
Unicolor Alcantara +$1,894
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather +$631
Kick-Plates in Carbon Fiber +$2,312
Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking System +$1,486
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts Heated +$1,262
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts +$631
Colored Seat Belts +$377
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather Heated +$631
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts +$631
Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color) +$252
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts Heated +$1,262
Match to Contrast Color +$252
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching +$631
4 Seat Configuration w/Full Electric Front Seats +$3,788
Cargo Management System +$631
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather Heated +$1,262
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheel +$379
Head Up Display (HUD) +$1,894
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Audio System +$6,313
Night Vision +$2,653
Full Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massage +$3,157
Rear Center Console in Carbon +$1,010
Rear Seat Heating +$631
Rear Seat Entertainment +$5,238
Colored Seat Belt in Bianco Polar +$887
Insert in Wood-Open Pore +$1,699
Insert in Wood-Open Pore w/Aluminum Insert +$1,699
Colored Seat Belt in Rosso Rea +$887
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Asia +$887
Seats in Main Color on Bicolore Interiors +$758
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Efire +$887
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power driver seatyes
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Wheel Arches in Body Color +$1,262
Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiber +$6,692
Mirror Housings in Shiny Black +$631
Chrome Roof Rails +$1,010
Black Roof Rails +$1,010
Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipes +$884
Manual Trailer Towing +$1,168
Brushed Exhaust Tailpipes +$1,106
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glass +$1,061
Transparent Protective Film +$3,157
22" Pirelli PO Corsa Tire +$1,894
21'' All-Seasons Tires +$631
21" Spare Wheel +$696
Heat Reflective Windscreen +$399
Privacy Acoustic Double Glaze Glass +$2,134
Tailgate Handless Opener +$827
Wet-Arm Wiper w/Headlight Washer and RVC Cleaner +$849
Heat Reflective Windscreen w/Heating and Defrosting +$903
Black Painted Brake Caliper +$1,137
Red Painted Brake Calipers +$1,137
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Matt +$4,420
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finished +$4,798
Orange Painted Brake Calipers +$1,137
Electric Panorama Roof +$2,778
Green Painted Brake Calipers +$1,137
Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$1,137
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Black +$5,051
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finished +$5,682
Rims Asterope 21" Silver +$2,526
Rims Nath 22" Silver +$3,788
Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber +$1,478
Rims Alcione 21" Titanium Matt +$1,262
Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiber +$1,201
Rims Alcione 21" Shiny Black +$1,262
Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Gray +$3,157
Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber +$1,580
Dimensions
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Height64.5 in.
Length201.3 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Anteros Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Giallo Auge
  • Nero Noctis
  • Blu Eleos Metallic
  • Blu Astraeus Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Grogio Octans Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
315/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
