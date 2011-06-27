  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Urus
  4. 2020 Lamborghini Urus
  5. Specs & Features

2020 Lamborghini Urus Specs & Features

More about the 2020 Urus
More about the 2020 Urus
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$207,326
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/336.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Engine
Torque627 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower650 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Packages
Sunshine Packageyes
Upper Leather Packageyes
Big Interior Carbon Package Frontyes
Lower Leather Packageyes
Smoker Packageyes
Upper Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Body Color Style Packageyes
Chrome Packageyes
Ambient Light Packageyes
Branding Packyes
Lower Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Small Interior Carbon Package Frontyes
Full ADAS Package w/Head Up Displayyes
High Gloss Black Style Packageyes
Colored Upper Leather Packageyes
Colored Lower Leather Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Four zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Rear Seat Heatingyes
Insert in Wood-Open Pore w/Aluminum Insertyes
Seats in Main Color on Bicolore Interiorsyes
4 Seat Configuration w/Full Electric Front Seatsyes
Q-citura w/Leatheryes
Optional Stitchingyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Insertsyes
Match to Contrast Coloryes
Sportivo Alcantarayes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leatheryes
Lamborghini Connect Vehicle Tracking Systemyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Smooth Leather Heatedyes
Contrast Stitching on Steering Wheelyes
Insert in Wood-Open Poreyes
Head Up Display (HUD)yes
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Asiayes
Q-citura w/Alcantarayes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Night Visionyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Colored Seat Belt in Terra Efireyes
Kick-Plates in Carbon Fiberyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel in Colored Leather Heatedyes
Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Elegante Leatheryes
Colored Seat Belt in Bianco Polaryes
Sportivo Leatheryes
Bicolor Inverted (Contrast Color/Basic Color)yes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Inserts Heatedyes
Colored Seat Beltsyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Suede Leather Insertsyes
Bang & Olufsen Advanced 3D Audio Systemyes
Full Electric Front Seats w/Ventilation and Massageyes
Multifunctional Steering Wheel w/Perforated Leather Inserts Heatedyes
Rear Center Console in Carbonyes
Unicolor Alcantarayes
Colored Seat Belt in Rosso Reayes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Rims Nath 22" Titanium Mattyes
Orange Painted Brake Calipersyes
Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Brushed Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Rims Alcione 21" Titanium Mattyes
22" Pirelli PO Corsa Tireyes
Heat Reflective Windscreen w/Heating and Defrostingyes
Black Painted Brake Caliperyes
Bright Chrome Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Rims Asterope 21" Graphite Grayyes
Heat Reflective Windscreenyes
Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyes
Wheel Arches in Carbon Fiberyes
Tailgate Handless Openeryes
Wet-Arm Wiper w/Headlight Washer and RVC Cleaneryes
Lamborghini Frame in Carbon Fiberyes
Black Roof Railsyes
Privacy Acoustic Double Glaze Glassyes
Electric Panorama Roofyes
21" Spare Wheelyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rims Alcione 21" Shiny Blackyes
Green Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rims Nath 22" Silveryes
Rims Taigete 23" Diamond Finishedyes
Transparent Protective Filmyes
Black Matt Exhaust Tailpipesyes
Mirror Housings in Shiny Blackyes
Wheel Arches in Body Coloryes
Chrome Roof Railsyes
Rims Taigete 23" Shiny Blackyes
Side Double Glaze and Heat Absorption Glassyes
Rims Asterope 21" Silveryes
Manual Trailer Towingyes
21'' All-Seasons Tiresyes
Rims Nath 22" Diamond Finishedyes
Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiberyes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of departure26.8 degrees
Length201.3 in.
Curb weight4850 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.8 in.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Height64.5 in.
Wheel base118.2 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Anteros Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Giallo Auge
  • Nero Noctis
  • Blu Eleos Metallic
  • Blu Astraeus Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Marrone Elpis Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Grigio Octans Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Grogio Octans Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
315/40R Z tiresyes
21 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2020 Lamborghini Urus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars