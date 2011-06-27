Requirements and Restrictions:

Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Lamborghini Financial Services.

2.74% APR financing for 24 months at $42.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 36 months at $28.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 48 months at $22.02 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 60 months at $17.85 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 72 months at $15.08 per month, per $1,000 financed.