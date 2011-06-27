  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Urus
  4. 2020 Lamborghini Urus
  5. Incentives and Rebates

2020 Lamborghini Urus Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2020 Lamborghini Urus

Base

4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

  • Cash Offers

    (0 available)

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Lamborghini Financial Services.

    2.74% APR financing for 24 months at $42.86 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 36 months at $28.97 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 48 months at $22.02 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 60 months at $17.85 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.74% APR financing for 72 months at $15.08 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    2.74%7204/01/202106/30/2021
    2.74%6004/01/202106/30/2021
    2.74%4804/01/202106/30/2021
    2.74%2404/01/202106/30/2021
    2.74%3604/01/202106/30/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.

All 2020 Lamborghini Urus Deals

Cash OffersFinancingLeasingOther
4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)See if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee if availableSee all for sale

Edmunds Insurance Estimator

The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Lamborghini Urus in Virginia is:

not available
Legal

Related 2020 Lamborghini Urus info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Research similar vehicles

Recommended