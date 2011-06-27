  1. Home
2019 Lamborghini Urus Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Lamborghini Urus

Base

4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
  • 90 Day Deferred Payment for Finance

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    :Lamborghini Financial Services (LFS) is pleased to announce the launch of the LFS 90 Days to First Payment Finance Program effective on contracts dated July 1st, 2020 through September 30, 2020. This program is designed to provide customers the ability to purchase a New Lamborghini or Selezione Lamborghini Certified Pre-owned vehicle today while providing temporary relief from making any payments for the first 90 days. Interest will accrue during the 90 day period. Due to state specific regulations, this program is not available in Pennsylvania (PA) and Maine (ME). Retailers in PA or ME and/or customers registering or titling the vehicle in PA or ME are not eligible for the program. This offer is valid in the US only. Void where prohibited. This offer is subject to LFS credit application approval. Not all customers will qualify. LFS reserves the right to change or terminate the program at its sole discretion. Note: Gray Market Cars are not eligible for LFS contracts

    Start
    07/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

