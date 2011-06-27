Used 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/14 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|237.6/369.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|487 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.5 l
|Horsepower
|670 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
|Interior Carbon Package SV
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|carbon trim on doors
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alcantara trim on center console
|yes
|alcantara trim on dash
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Steering Wheel in Perforated Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Leather
|yes
|Multimedia System
|yes
|Floor Mats SV
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|alcantara
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Livery SV Sticker
|yes
|SV Rear Wing
|yes
|Nero Nemesis Matt Colors AD PERSONAM
|yes
|Giallo Horus Matt Colors AD PERSONAM
|yes
|Bianco Canopus Matt Colors AD PERSONAM
|yes
|Orange Colored Brake Caliper
|yes
|Grey Colored Brake Caliper
|yes
|Yellow Colored Brake Caliper
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Length
|185.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3450 lbs.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|Width
|81.0 in.
|Rear track
|66.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|335/30R Z tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
