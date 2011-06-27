Used 2006 Lamborghini Murcielago Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|10
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|full time 4WD
|yes
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front, center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|8/13 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|211.2/343.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|10
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|580 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Length
|180.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3638 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.5 in.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|Width
|81.0 in.
|Rear track
|66.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Exterior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|335/30R Z tires
|yes
|18 x 13.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$288,000
|Basic
|2 yr./ 24000 mi.
