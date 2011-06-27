Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|10
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Front and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|8/12 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|211.2/316.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|10
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|Torque
|479 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|575 hp @ 7500 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.2 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|remote trunk release
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|bucket front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|Front track
|64.4 in.
|Length
|180.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3638 lbs.
|Drag Coefficient
|.33 cd.
|Height
|44.7 in.
|Wheel base
|104.9 in.
|Width
|80.5 in.
|Rear track
|66.7 in.
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|335/30R Z tires
|yes
|18 x 13 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$279,800
|Basic
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
