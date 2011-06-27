  1. Home
Used 2003 Lamborghini Murcielago Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Murcielago
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG10
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Front and rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)211.2/316.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque479 lb-ft @ 5400 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower575 hp @ 7500 rpm
Turning circle41.2 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Length180.3 in.
Curb weight3638 lbs.
Drag Coefficient.33 cd.
Height44.7 in.
Wheel base104.9 in.
Width80.5 in.
Rear track66.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
18 x 13 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
