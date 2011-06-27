Used 2002 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews
exotic auto admirer
In review of what exotics are availible I found this car to be an excellent choice.12cyl., 580H.P.,all wheel drive,6 speed transmission,excellent sounds and handling. Very comfotable and a real joy to drive. My dreams became reality.
gfchgf
My favorite car!
Awesome! Best car ever to hit the roads! Nothing comes close to it.
Lambrogini
It is really fast and powerful. I bought it when I decided that it was time for another investment. I feel very stylish when riding my new car. I am going to rent a race track this summer to see how fast it can go.
THIS IS THE BEST CAR EVER!!!
I recently purchases this car and i was just blown away! i have plenty of other sports cars such as Porcshe, Ferrari, BMW etc. and this car is the Best. The ladies love it. The driving experiance is like no other! i love the automatic spoiler! I havent taken it above 190 YET. this is the car of the year
