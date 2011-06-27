  1. Home
Used 2002 Lamborghini Murcielago Consumer Reviews

18 reviews
List Price Estimate
$41,640 - $86,564
exotic auto admirer

e vivo, 03/05/2002
In review of what exotics are availible I found this car to be an excellent choice.12cyl., 580H.P.,all wheel drive,6 speed transmission,excellent sounds and handling. Very comfotable and a real joy to drive. My dreams became reality.

gfchgf

L, 01/08/2003
hfhgfdhgfjhgfchgdgfsdgfsdfstrs gxcfxc bvcg hg chg ccygcyg g cghg cg hg chgcnb gh c hg gh gh chg hgj chg

My favorite car!

boxkid1307, 07/07/2003
Awesome! Best car ever to hit the roads! Nothing comes close to it.

Lambrogini

Taylor Ferranti, 04/24/2002
It is really fast and powerful. I bought it when I decided that it was time for another investment. I feel very stylish when riding my new car. I am going to rent a race track this summer to see how fast it can go.

THIS IS THE BEST CAR EVER!!!

liquid metal, 05/29/2002
I recently purchases this car and i was just blown away! i have plenty of other sports cars such as Porcshe, Ferrari, BMW etc. and this car is the Best. The ladies love it. The driving experiance is like no other! i love the automatic spoiler! I havent taken it above 190 YET. this is the car of the year

