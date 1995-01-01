Skip to main content
2022 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Specs & Features

Starting MSRP
$230,266
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15 MPG
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 MPG
Combined MPG15 MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.7/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Base engine size5.2 L
CylindersV10
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower601 hp @ 8,000 rpm
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
Valves40
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Length175.6 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors88.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors76.1 in.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Hydra
  • Bianco Monocerus Matt
  • Amaranto
  • Viola Rubus
  • Blu Astaeus Matt
  • Rosso Mimir
  • Viola Mel
  • Grigio Keres
  • Marrone Alcestis
  • Bianco Asopo Matt
  • Giallo Fides
  • Rosso Andromeda
  • Arancio Bruciato
  • Blu Eleos Matt
  • Blu Grifo
  • Bianco Comes
  • Grigio Artis Lucido
  • Grigio Nibbio
  • Grigio Keres Matt
  • Nero Noctis Matt
  • Bronzo Zenas
  • Grigio Nimbus Matt
  • Arancio Xanto Matt
  • Bianco Asopo
  • Blu Uranus
  • Giallo Auge
  • Verde Lares
  • Arancio
  • Rosso Pyra
  • Verde Gea
  • Giallo Horus
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Nero Nesoi
  • Arancio Bruciato Matt
  • Verde Gea Lucido
  • Verde Citrea
  • Viola Bast
  • Oro Elios Matt
  • Blu Uranus Matt
  • Blu Seiler
  • Bianco Malide
  • Viola Nebula
  • Verde Citrea Matt
  • Rosso Cadens Matt
  • Verde Metallic
  • Blu Notte
  • Grigio Acheso
  • Giallo Telemaco
  • Rosso Arancio
  • Bronzo Zante
  • Rosso Cadens
  • Oro Elios
  • Verde Turbine
  • Blu Aegir
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Giallo Belenus
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Grigio Titans
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Verde Selvans
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Verde Alceo
  • Bianco Phanes
  • Blu Mehit
  • Arancio Anthaeus
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Verde Scandal
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Ballon White
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Grigio Artis
  • Nero Granatus
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Helene
  • Bianco Icarus
  • Rosso Mars
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Giallo Inti
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Arancio Argos
  • Blu Sideris
  • Rosso Bia
  • Blu Glauco
  • Giallo Tenerife
  • Blu Eleos
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Viola 30
  • Marrone Apus
  • Blu Arione
  • Rosso Anteros
  • Grigio Adamas
  • Blu Astraeus
  • Viola Aletheia
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Grigio Hati
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Rosso Rea Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Orpheus Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Blu Teia Vintage Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante Bicolor w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante Bicolor, leather
Leatheryes
Sport front seatsyes
4 -way power driver seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio satellite radioyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Front and rear parking sensorsyes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front door pocketsyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Trip computeryes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Alloy wheelsyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
305/35R Y tiresyes
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Lifting System +$4,000
Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) +$2,200
Lifting System and Magneto-Rheological Suspension +$7,100
Magneto-Rheological Suspension w/Techno Package +$3,200
Magneto-Rheological Suspension +$3,200
Style Package - Body Color +$2,000
Style Package - High Gloss Black +$2,000
Dark Chrome Package +$1,100
Big Forged Composites Package +$6,600
Lamborghini Telemetry +$5,300
Small Forged Composites Package +$3,300
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chrome +$7,600
Lifestyle and Driver Pack +$4,800
Driver Pack +$3,200
Lifestyle Pack +$1,800
Anti-Theft Alarm +$700
Fire Extinguisher +$700
Q-Citura on Basic Interior +$3,300
Carbon Skin Package +$4,000
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicolor +$2,600
Ad Personam Interior Requestyes
Q-Citura on Leather +$3,300
Colored Stitching +$900
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicolor +$2,900
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor +$3,600
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor +$4,000
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor w/Black Seats +$4,400
Racing Seat w/Y in Leather +$7,200
Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheel +$1,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sunvisors +$500
Sport Seat (Standard Size) +$7,500
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner +$1,300
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest +$1,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars +$1,300
Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seats +$3,200
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels +$1,300
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leather +$600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard +$600
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara +$1,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench +$3,600
Optional Stitching on Steering Wheel +$250
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard +$600
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching +$600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console +$1,300
Q-Citura on Alcantara +$3,300
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seats +$4,700
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor +$2,600
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor Black Inserts +$3,600
Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GB +$600
Smartphone Interface and Connected Services +$3,600
SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System) +$3,800
Cupholder and Smoker Package +$700
Travel Nets +$0
Small Dedication Plates +$1,400
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citura +$1,400
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citura +$0
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Painted Flap +$1,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel +$2,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Floor Mats +$2,000
New Sport Seat (Standard Size) +$7,500
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats +$3,800
Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantara +$7,200
Exagonal Dedication Plates +$2,000
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leather +$1,400
Kickplate in Forged Composites +$1,300
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interior +$1,400
Cruise Control System +$900
Ambient Light Package +$1,100
Additional Surcharge for Optional Rims +$2,000
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Body Color +$0
Blu Central Locking +$1,400
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 3yes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black +$3,600
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 2yes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black +$3,600
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Black +$700
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery Type 2yes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Black +$700
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Single Stripeyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rearyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Topyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Double Stripeyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Light Green Painted Brake Calipers +$3,800
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Italian Liveryyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Blue Painted Brake Calipers +$3,800
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Sideyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 1yes
Windscreen Frame in High Black Gloss +$400
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rocker Coveryes
Tailpipes Matt Black +$600
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery Rear Diffuseryes
Transparent Protective Film +$3,300
Narvi 20" Forged Gold Shiny Wheels +$4,000
Narvi 20" Forged Bronze Matt Wheels +$4,000
Orange Calipers +$1,400
Red Calipers +$1,400
Narvi 20" Forged Black Matt Wheels +$4,000
Green Calipers +$1,400
Vanir 19" Shiny Black Wheels +$2,600
Vanir 19" Silver Wheels +$2,000
Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheels +$4,600
Narvi 20" Forged Diamond Cut Wheels +$4,000
Light Green Calipers +$2,200
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Y Insertsyes
Blue Calipers +$2,200
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Bandyes
Yellow Calipers +$1,400
Black Calipers +$1,400
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers +$2,700
Narvi 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheels +$7,200
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Frontyes
Narvi 20" Forged Silver Wheels +$6,600
Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheels +$5,300
Aesir 20" Titanium Wheels +$4,000
