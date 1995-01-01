2022 Lamborghini Huracan Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,409
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15 MPG
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 MPG
|Combined MPG
|15 MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|284.7/394.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.9 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|5.2 L
|Cylinders
|V10
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
|Valves
|40
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Dual fuel injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|88.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.1 in.
|Height
|45.9 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|305/35R Y tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Lifting System
|+$4,000
|Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS)
|+$2,200
|Lifting System and Magneto-Rheological Suspension
|+$7,100
|Magneto-Rheological Suspension w/Techno Package
|+$3,200
|Magneto-Rheological Suspension
|+$3,200
|Packages
|Style Package - Body Color
|+$2,000
|Style Package - High Gloss Black
|+$2,000
|Dark Chrome Package
|+$1,100
|Big Forged Composites Package
|+$6,600
|Lamborghini Telemetry
|+$5,300
|Small Forged Composites Package
|+$3,300
|Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chrome
|+$7,600
|Lifestyle and Driver Pack
|+$6,700
|Driver Pack
|+$3,200
|Lifestyle Pack
|+$3,400
|Safety & Security Options
|Anti-Theft Alarm
|+$700
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Q-Citura on Basic Interior
|+$3,300
|Carbon Skin Package
|+$4,000
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicolor
|+$2,600
|Ad Personam Interior Request
|yes
|Q-Citura on Leather
|+$3,300
|Colored Stitching
|+$900
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicolor
|+$2,900
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor
|+$3,600
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor
|+$4,000
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor w/Black Seats
|+$4,400
|Racing Seat w/Y in Leather
|+$7,200
|Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheel
|+$1,000
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sunvisors
|+$500
|Sport Seat (Standard Size)
|+$7,500
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner
|+$1,300
|Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest
|+$1,000
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars
|+$1,300
|Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seats
|+$3,200
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels
|+$1,300
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leather
|+$600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard
|+$600
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|+$1,000
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench
|+$3,600
|Optional Stitching on Steering Wheel
|+$250
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard
|+$600
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|+$600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console
|+$1,300
|Q-Citura on Alcantara
|+$3,300
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seats
|+$4,700
|EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor
|+$2,600
|EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor Black Inserts
|+$3,600
|Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GB
|+$600
|Smartphone Interface and Connected Services
|+$3,600
|SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System)
|+$3,800
|Cupholder and Smoker Package
|+$700
|Travel Nets
|+$0
|Small Dedication Plates
|+$1,400
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citura
|+$1,400
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citura
|+$0
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Painted Flap
|+$1,000
|Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Verde Fauns
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Rosso Alala
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel
|+$2,000
|Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Floor Mats
|+$2,000
|New Sport Seat (Standard Size)
|+$7,500
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats
|+$3,800
|Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantara
|+$7,200
|Exagonal Dedication Plates
|+$2,000
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leather
|+$1,400
|Kickplate in Forged Composites
|+$1,300
|Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium
|+$1,600
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interior
|+$1,400
|Cruise Control System
|+$900
|Ambient Light Package
|+$1,100
|Exterior Options
|Additional Surcharge for Optional Rims
|+$2,000
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Body Color
|+$0
|Blu Central Locking
|+$1,400
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 3
|yes
|Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black
|+$3,600
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 2
|yes
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black
|+$3,600
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Black
|+$700
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery Type 2
|yes
|Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Black
|+$700
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Single Stripe
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rear
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|+$6,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Top
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Double Stripe
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Light Green Painted Brake Calipers
|+$3,800
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Italian Livery
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Blue Painted Brake Calipers
|+$3,800
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Side
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 1
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rocker Cover
|yes
|Tailpipes Matt Black
|+$600
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery Rear Diffuser
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Type 3
|yes
|Transparent Protective Film
|+$3,300
|Narvi 20" Forged Gold Shiny Wheels
|+$4,000
|Narvi 20" Forged Bronze Matt Wheels
|+$4,000
|Orange Calipers
|+$1,400
|Red Calipers
|+$1,400
|Narvi 20" Forged Black Matt Wheels
|+$4,000
|Green Calipers
|+$1,400
|Vanir 19" Shiny Black Wheels
|+$2,600
|Vanir 19" Silver Wheels
|+$2,000
|Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheels
|+$4,600
|Narvi 20" Forged Diamond Cut Wheels
|+$4,000
|Light Green Calipers
|+$2,200
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Y Inserts
|yes
|Blue Calipers
|+$2,200
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Band
|yes
|Yellow Calipers
|+$1,400
|Black Calipers
|+$1,400
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers
|+$2,700
|Narvi 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheels
|+$7,200
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Front
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Silver Wheels
|+$6,600
|Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheels
|+$5,300
|Aesir 20" Titanium Wheels
|+$4,000
