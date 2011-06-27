  1. Home
2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$229,428
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower601 hp @ 8000 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$229,428
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Style Package - Body Coloryes
Lifestyle and Driver Packyes
Driver Packyes
Style Package - High Gloss Blackyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Lifestyle Packyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$229,428
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$229,428
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$229,428
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicoloryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor w/Black Seatsyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citurayes
SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System)yes
Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheelyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicoloryes
Racing Seat w/Y in Leatheryes
Small Dedication Platesyes
Q-Citura on Basic Interioryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seatsyes
New Sport Seat (Small Size)yes
Smartphone Interface and Connected Servicesyes
Cruise Control Systemyes
Ambient Light Packageyes
Q-Citura on Alcantarayes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interioryes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor w/Black Insertsyes
Painted Flapyes
Ad Personam Interior Requestyes
Optional Stitching on Steering Wheelyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantarayes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicoloryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicoloryes
Colored Stitchingyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicoloryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Customizationyes
Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GByes
Carbon Skin Packageyes
Q-Citura on Leatheryes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrestyes
Floor Mats Customized w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest in Different Coloryes
Travel Netsyes
Cupholder and Smoker Packageyes
Exagonal Dedication Platesyes
New Sport Seat (Standard Size)yes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citurayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$229,428
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$229,428
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyes
Yellow Caliperyes
Narvi 20" Forged Gold Shiny Wheelsyes
Mirrors in Different Color (Matt/Shiny)yes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Blackyes
Narvi 20" Forged Bronze Matt Wheelsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Orange Caliperyes
Aesir 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheelsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
Light Green Caliperyes
Red Caliperyes
Narvi 20" Forged Black Matt Wheelsyes
Narvi 20" Forged Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Vanir 19" Shiny Black Wheelsyes
Mirrors w/Italian Flag (Small/Big)yes
Green Caliperyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Blue Painted Brake Callipersyes
Narvi 20" Forged Silveryes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Blackyes
Aesir 20" Titanium Wheelsyes
Additional Surcharge for Optional Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Transparent Protective Filmyes
Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheelsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Vanir 19" Silver Wheelsyes
Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripeyes
Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Black Caliperyes
Blue Caliperyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Light Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
Tailpipes Matt Blackyes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Body Coloryes
Windscreen Frame in High Black Glossyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Height46.5 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length177.9 in.
Width76.1 in.
Curb weight3327 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Blu Aegir
  • Ballon White
  • Verde Selvans
  • Blu Astraeus
  • Rosso Anteros
  • Blu Eleos
  • Giallo Tenerife
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Verde Mantis
  • Viola 30
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Giallo Belenus
  • Giallo Inti
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Arancio Argos
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Verde Scandal
  • Grigio Hati
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Rosso Mars
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Blu Glauco
  • Nero Noctis
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Bianco Icarus
  • Nero Helene
  • Ad Personam (Special Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Metallic)
  • Ad Personam (Solid)
  • Ad Personam (Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Matt)
  • Ad Personam (Special Metallic)
  • Ad Personam (Pearl)
  • Nero Granatus
  • Blu Sideris
  • Giallo Horus
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Bianco Phanes
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Viola Aletheia
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Rosso Bia
  • Marrone Apus
  • Grigio Titans
  • Grigio Artis
  • Blu Mehit
  • Viola Mel
  • Grigio Adamas
  • Rosso Mimir
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Arancio Anthaeus
Interior Colors
  • Marrone Orpheus Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Blu Teia Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Eris Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$229,428
305/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$229,428
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$229,428
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.

