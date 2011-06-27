2021 Lamborghini Huracan EVO RWD Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/18 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|274.3/379.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 8000 rpm
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Valves
|40
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Style Package - Body Color
|yes
|Lifestyle and Driver Pack
|yes
|Driver Pack
|yes
|Style Package - High Gloss Black
|yes
|Big Forged Composites Package
|yes
|Lifestyle Pack
|yes
|Small Forged Composites Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seats
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor w/Black Seats
|yes
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citura
|yes
|Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheel
|yes
|Q-Citura on Basic Interior
|yes
|New Sport Seat (Small Size)
|yes
|Cruise Control System
|yes
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interior
|yes
|Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicolor
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leather
|yes
|Steering Wheel Customization
|yes
|Q-Citura on Leather
|yes
|Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest
|yes
|Floor Mats Customized w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|yes
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leather
|yes
|Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis
|yes
|Seat Belt - Verde Fauns
|yes
|Travel Nets
|yes
|Cupholder and Smoker Package
|yes
|New Sport Seat (Standard Size)
|yes
|Seat Belt - Rosso Alala
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicolor
|yes
|SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System)
|yes
|Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor
|yes
|Racing Seat w/Y in Leather
|yes
|Small Dedication Plates
|yes
|Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seats
|yes
|Smartphone Interface and Connected Services
|yes
|Ambient Light Package
|yes
|Q-Citura on Alcantara
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor w/Black Inserts
|yes
|Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis
|yes
|Painted Flap
|yes
|Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus
|yes
|Ad Personam Interior Request
|yes
|Optional Stitching on Steering Wheel
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus
|yes
|Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantara
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicolor
|yes
|Colored Stitching
|yes
|Kickplate in Forged Composites
|yes
|EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor
|yes
|Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GB
|yes
|Carbon Skin Package
|yes
|Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest in Different Color
|yes
|Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto
|yes
|Exagonal Dedication Plates
|yes
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citura
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Black
|yes
|Yellow Caliper
|yes
|Transparent Engine Bonnet
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Gold Shiny Wheels
|yes
|Mirrors in Different Color (Matt/Shiny)
|yes
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Bronze Matt Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Orange Caliper
|yes
|Aesir 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Light Green Caliper
|yes
|Red Caliper
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Black Matt Wheels
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Diamond Cut Wheels
|yes
|Vanir 19" Shiny Black Wheels
|yes
|Mirrors w/Italian Flag (Small/Big)
|yes
|Green Caliper
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Blue Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Narvi 20" Forged Silver
|yes
|Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser High Gloss Black
|yes
|Aesir 20" Titanium Wheels
|yes
|Additional Surcharge for Optional Rims
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Transparent Protective Film
|yes
|Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheels
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Vanir 19" Silver Wheels
|yes
|Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripe
|yes
|Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheels
|yes
|Black Caliper
|yes
|Blue Caliper
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Light Green Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Tailpipes Matt Black
|yes
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Black
|yes
|Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Body Color
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Height
|45.9 in.
|Wheel base
|103.1 in.
|Length
|177.9 in.
|Width
|76.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3062 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|305/35R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$206,485
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
