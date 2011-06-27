  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$287,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Torque443 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
dual fuel injectionyes
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$287,400
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Style Package - Body Coloryes
Style Package - Full Specsyes
Style Package - High Gloss Blackyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$287,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$287,400
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$287,400
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicoloryes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citurayes
Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheelyes
SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System)yes
Racing Seat w/Y in Leatheryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicoloryes
Small Dedication Platesyes
Q-Citura on Basic Interioryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seatsyes
Smartphone Interface and Connected Servicesyes
Lamborghini Telemetryyes
Ambient Light Packageyes
Q-Citura on Alcantarayes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interioryes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor w/Black Insertsyes
Painted Flapyes
Ad Personam Interior Requestyes
Optional Stitching on Steering Wheelyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantarayes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicoloryes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicoloryes
Colored Stitchingyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicoloryes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Steering Wheel Customizationyes
Q-Citura on Leatheryes
Carbon Skin Packageyes
Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GByes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrestyes
Floor Mats Customized w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest in Different Coloryes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Cupholder and Smoker Packageyes
Travel Netsyes
Exagonal Dedication Platesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citurayes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$287,400
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$287,400
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Aesir 20" Titanium Wheelsyes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyes
Yellow Caliperyes
Transparent Protective Filmyes
Mirrors in Different Color (Matt/Shiny)yes
Orange Caliperyes
Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheelsyes
Aesir 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheelsyes
Loge 20" Forged Matt Black w/Red Boltyes
Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripeyes
Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheelsyes
Loge 20" Forged Matt Black w/Black Boltyes
Light Green Caliperyes
Black Caliperyes
Blue Caliperyes
Red Caliperyes
Mirrors w/Italian Flag (Small/Big)yes
Gold Central Locking for Wheelsyes
Green Caliperyes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyes
Windscreen Frame in High Black Glossyes
Rear Diffuser Shiny Blackyes
Narvi 20" Forged Silveryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
Width76.1 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Blu Glauco
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Arancio Argos
  • Nero Noctis
  • Nero Helene
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Verde Scandal
  • Giallo Tenerife
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Blu Aegir
  • Ballon White
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Giallo Inti
  • Ad Personam (Pearl)
  • Ad Personam (Metallic)
  • Ad Personam (Solid)
  • Ad Personam (Special Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Matt)
  • Ad Personam (Special Metallic)
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Verde Selvans
  • Blu Sideris
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Rosso Mars
  • Viola 30
  • Viola Aletheia
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Rosso Bia
  • Nero Granatus
  • Arancio Anthaeus
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Bianco Phanes
  • Grigio Artis
  • Grigio Adamas
  • Giallo Horus
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Rosso Mimir
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Marrone Apus
  • Grigio Titans
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Elegante, leather
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Orpheus Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Bianco Polar Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Blu Teia Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$287,400
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$287,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
