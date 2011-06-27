  1. Home
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV10V10
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/379.8 mi.274.3/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Torque443 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm443 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm630 hp @ 8000 rpm
dual fuel injectionyesyes
Valves4040
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Style Package - Body Coloryesyes
Style Package - Full Specsyesyes
Style Package - High Gloss Blackyesyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyesyes
Dark Chrome Packageyesyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyesyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
cruise controlyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
rear view camerayesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Full Electrically Adjustable and Heated Seatsyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citurayesyes
Ad Personam Stitching Combination on Steering Wheelyesyes
Q-Citura on Basic Interioryesyes
Lamborghini Telemetryyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara for Basic Interioryesyes
Seat Belt - Blu Cepheusyesno
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Bicoloryesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryesyes
Steering Wheel Customizationyesyes
Q-Citura on Leatheryesyes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrestyesyes
Floor Mats Customized w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryesyes
Seat Belt - Arancio Leonisyesno
Seat Belt - Verde Faunsyesno
Cupholder and Smoker Packageyesyes
Travel Netsyesyes
Seat Belt - Rosso Alalayesno
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Unicoloryesyes
SENSONUM (Lamborghini Sound System)yesyes
Seat Belt - Grigio Siriusyesno
Racing Seat w/Y in Leatheryesyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicoloryesyes
Small Dedication Platesyesyes
Seat Belt - Avorio Liliumyesno
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor w/Black Seatsyesyes
Smartphone Interface and Connected Servicesyesyes
Ambient Light Packageyesyes
Q-Citura on Alcantarayesyes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicolor w/Black Insertsyesyes
Seat Belt - Marrone Elpisyesno
Painted Flapyesyes
Ad Personam Interior Requestyesyes
Seat Belt - Giallo Taurusyesno
Optional Stitching on Steering Wheelyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Alcantarayesyes
Seat Belt - Blu Delphinusyesno
Racing Seat w/Y in Alcantarayesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyesyes
EVO TRIM - Sportivo Leather Unicoloryesyes
Colored Stitchingyesyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyesyes
EVO TRIM - Elegante Leather Bicoloryesyes
Carbon Skin Packageyesyes
Hard Disk w/Extended Memory 128 GByesyes
Embroidered Lamborghini Shield on Headrest in Different Coloryesyes
Seat Belt - Rosso Efestoyesno
Exagonal Dedication Platesyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara w/Q-Citurayesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
4 -way power driver seatyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyes
leatheryesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Aesir 20" Titanium Wheelsyesyes
Rear Bumper Black Matt, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyesyes
Yellow Caliperyesyes
Transparent Protective Filmyesyes
Mirrors in Different Color (Matt/Shiny)yesyes
Orange Caliperyesyes
Aesir 20" Graphite Grey Wheelsyesyes
Aesir 20" Forged Shiny Black Wheelsyesyes
Loge 20" Forged Matt Black w/Red Boltyesyes
Mirrors w/Painted Pinstripeyesyes
Aesir 20" Diamond Cut Wheelsyesyes
Loge 20" Forged Matt Black w/Black Boltyesyes
Light Green Caliperyesyes
Black Caliperyesyes
Blue Caliperyesyes
Red Caliperyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/LED Engine Compartmentyesno
Mirrors w/Italian Flag (Small/Big)yesyes
Gold Central Locking for Wheelsyesyes
Green Caliperyesyes
Rear Bumper High Gloss, Rear Diffuser Matt Blackyesyes
Rear Diffuser Shiny Blackyesyes
Narvi 20" Forged Silveryesyes
Windscreen Frame in High Black Glossnoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Height45.9 in.45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.175.6 in.
Width76.1 in.76.1 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.3340 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Exterior Colors
  • Blu Le Mans
  • Blu Glauco
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Arancio Argos
  • Nero Noctis
  • Nero Helene
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Verde Scandal
  • Giallo Tenerife
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Blu Aegir
  • Ballon White
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Giallo Inti
  • Ad Personam (Pearl)
  • Ad Personam (Metallic)
  • Ad Personam (Solid)
  • Ad Personam (Special Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Tie Colors)
  • Ad Personam (Matt)
  • Ad Personam (Special Metallic)
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Blu Sideris
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Grigio Nimbus
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Rosso Mars
  • Viola 30
  • Viola Aletheia
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Rosso Bia
  • Nero Granatus
  • Arancio Anthaeus
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Bianco Phanes
  • Grigio Artis
  • Grigio Adamas
  • Giallo Horus
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Rosso Mimir
  • Nero Nemesis
  • Marrone Apus
  • Grigio Titans
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
  • Terra Efire Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Blu Teia Elegante, leather
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Terra Eris Elegante, leather
  • Rosso Rea Elegante, leather
  • Terra Asia Vintage Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Marrone Orpheus Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Amon Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Dryope Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Belenus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Bianco Polar Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Verde Aura Vintage Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Unicolor, alcantara
  • Blu Teia Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Bicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante w/Black Inserts, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
305/30R20 tiresyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$261,274
Starting MSRP
$287,400
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
