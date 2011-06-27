  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Huracan
  4. 2019 Lamborghini Huracan
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2019 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$308,859
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Torque442 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$308,859
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Branding Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Style Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$308,859
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$308,859
simulated suede steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$308,859
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Passenger Side Storage Boxyes
Cruise Control Systemyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)yes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Lamborghini Telemetryyes
Garage Door Openeryes
Interior Performante Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Navigation and Lamborghini Smartphone Interfaceyes
Floor Mats w/Performante Logoyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Performante Interior w/Laser Engravingyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$308,859
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$308,859
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Loge Forged Rims w/Black Central Lockingyes
20" Loge Forged Rims w/Red Central Lockingyes
Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Blackyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas Titanium Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
Anti-Theft Alarmyes
20" Narvi Shiny Black Forged Lightweight Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
20" Narvi Bronze Forged Lightweight Rimsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
Interior Colors
  • Nero Cosmus/Bianco Leda Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Grigio Cronus Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Arancio Leonis Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Giallo Taurus Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Arancio Anthaeus Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Rosso Alala Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Verde Fauns Bicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Giallo Taurus Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Bianco Leda Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Arancio Anthaeus Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus Unicolor, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Verde Fauns Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Arancio Leonis Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Grigio Cronus Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Cosmus/Rosso Alala Performante, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$308,859
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$308,859
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.

Related 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars