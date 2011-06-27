  1. Home
2019 Lamborghini Huracan Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$203,674
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower571 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$203,674
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Branding Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Style Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$203,674
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$203,674
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$203,674
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Leather w/Q-Citurayes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/"Elegante" Bicoloryes
Cruise Control Systemyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Unicolor and Alcantarayes
Lamborghini Telemetryyes
Garage Door Openeryes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)yes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Q-Citura w/"Unicolor" in Leatheryes
Interior "Elegante" Bicoloryes
Navigation and Lamborghini Smartphone Interfaceyes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Leatheryes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leatheryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$203,674
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$203,674
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas Titanium Forged Rimsyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Forged Composites Engine Bayyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" Giano Silver Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Anti-Theft Alarmyes
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
LED Engine Compartment Lightingyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Forged Rimsyes
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipersyes
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Elegante, leather
  • Rosso Andra Elegante, leather
  • Terra Aeneas Elegante, leather
  • Terra Maia Elegante, leather
  • Terra Emilia Elegante, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Sportivo, alcantara
  • Marrone Orpheus Unicolor, leather
  • Nero Ade/Blu Cepheus Sportivo, leather
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Sportivo, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante, leather
  • Bianco Leda Elegante, leather
  • Grigio Octans Elegante, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$203,674
305/35R19 tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$203,674
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$203,674
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
