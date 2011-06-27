  1. Home
Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$308,859
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque442 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Length177.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Noctis
  • Arancio Anthaeus Matte
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Bianco Canopus MatteBlu Caleum Metallic Ad Personam
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte Ad Personam
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Giallo Horus Matte Ad Personam
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Titans Matte Ad Personam
  • Bianco Monocerus
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
