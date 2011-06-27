  1. Home
Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante Features & Specs

More about the 2018 Huracan
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)274.3/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque442 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower630 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Branding Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Style Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
simulated suede steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
20" Narvi Forged Glossy Black Rimsyes
Inverted Stitching for Sportivo Bicolor Interiorsyes
Passenger Side Storage Boxyes
20" Narvi Forged Bronze Rimsyes
20" Loge Forged Black Center Locking Rimsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Smooth Leatheryes
Cruise Control Systemyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)yes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
Garage Door Openeryes
Navigation and Lamborghini Smartphone Interfaceyes
Floor Mats w/Performante Logoyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leather/alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Exterior Options
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Front and Rear Radar Parking Sensorsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Forged Composites Engine Bayyes
Anti-Theft Alarmyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Measurements
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Length177.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Grigio Titans Matte Ad Personam
  • Marrone Apus Matte Ad Personam
  • Bianco Canopus MatteBlu Caleum Metallic Ad Personam
  • Nero Nemesis Matte Ad Personam
  • Giallo Horus Matte Ad Personam
Interior Colors
  • Nero Ade Unicolor Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Rosso Andra Performante, alcantara
  • Terra Aeneas Performante, alcantara
  • Terra Semele Performante, alcantara
  • Bianco Leda Performante, alcantara
  • Sabbia Nefertem Performante, alcantara
  • Bianco Polar Performante, alcantara
  • Terra Maia Performante, alcantara
  • Terra Emilia Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Grigio Octans Performante, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Performante Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
