Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Center and rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|295.4/400.9 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Torque
|413 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|601 hp @ 8250 rpm
|Valves
|40
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Branding Package
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System w/Style Package
|yes
|Dark Chrome Package
|yes
|Style Package
|yes
|Travel and Smoker Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantara
|yes
|Inverted Stitching for Sportivo Bicolor Interiors
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitching
|yes
|Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiors
|yes
|Cruise Control System
|yes
|SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound System
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leather
|yes
|Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leather
|yes
|Navigation and Lamborghini Smartphone Interface
|yes
|Big Forged Composites Package
|yes
|Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiors
|yes
|Small Forged Composites Package
|yes
|Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chrome
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|4 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Front and Rear Radar Parking Sensors
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|20" Giano High Gloss Black Rims
|yes
|20" Mimas Silver Forged Rims
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Black
|yes
|20" Giano Titanium Rims
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rims
|yes
|Kickplate in Forged Composites
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|20" Mimas Titanium Rims
|yes
|20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rims
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personam
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Height
|46.5 in.
|Wheel base
|103.2 in.
|Length
|175.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$262,450
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
