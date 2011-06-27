  1. Home
Used 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Spyder Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$262,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Torque413 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower601 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$262,450
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Branding Packageyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Style Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$262,450
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$262,450
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$262,450
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayes
Inverted Stitching for Sportivo Bicolor Interiorsyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Cruise Control Systemyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Navigation and Lamborghini Smartphone Interfaceyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$262,450
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$262,450
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Front and Rear Radar Parking Sensorsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Blackyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Height46.5 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Length175.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Exterior Colors
  • Bianco Canopus MatteBlu Caleum Metallic Ad Personam
  • Blu Caleum Metallic Ad Personam
  • Nero Nemesis Matte Ad Personam
  • Marrone Alcestis Metallic Ad Personam
  • Giallo Horus Matte Ad Personam
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Grigio Titans Matte Ad Personam
  • Marrone Apus Matte Ad Personam
Interior Colors
  • Bianco Leda Q-Citura Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Bianco Leda Elegante Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Bianco Polar Elegante Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Unicolor Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade Sportivo Unicolor Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Q-Citura Sportivo Unicolor Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade Q-Citura Unicolor Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Rosso Alala Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Arancio Leonis Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Grigio Octans Elegante Leather, leather
  • Bianco Polar Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Maia Elegante Leather, leather
  • Grigio Octans Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Aeneas Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Semele Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Maia Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Semele Elegante Leather, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Giallo Taurus Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Verde Faunus Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Terra Emilia Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Emilia Elegante Leather, leather
  • Rosso Andra Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Rosso Andra Elegante Leather, leather
  • Terra Aeneas Q-Citura Elegante Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Grigio Cronus Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Leather, leather
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Q-Citura Sportivo Alcantara, alcantara
  • Nero Ade/Bianco Leda Q-Citura Sportivo Leather, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$262,450
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$262,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$262,450
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
