Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 Avio Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Branding Packageyes
Dark Chrome Packageyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Livery in Greyyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyes
Livery in Orangeyes
Style Packageyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Without Stickers/Writingsyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyes
Painted Customized Writingyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyes
LED Engine Compartment Lightingyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyes
Measurements
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.
Width75.7 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Turbine Matte
  • Blu Grifo Matte
  • Grigio Vulcano Matte
  • Grigio Nibbio Matte
  • Grigio Falco Pearl Effect
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Research Similar Vehicles