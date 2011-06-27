  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Huracan
  4. Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$245,500
See Huracan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$219,780
See Huracan Inventory
Starting MSRP
$238,600
See Huracan Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV10V10V10
Combined MPG171617
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg14/20 mpg14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.295.4/422.0 mi.295.4/443.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG171617
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Torque412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm580 hp @ 8000 rpm610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves404040
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10V10V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Branding Packageyesyesyes
Dark Chrome Packageyesyesyes
Travel and Smoker Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
cruise controlyesnono
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyesyesyes
Big Forged Composites Packageyesyesyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyesyesyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyesyesyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyesyesyes
Big Forged Composites Package w/Dark Chromeyesyesyes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyesnoyes
SENSONUM Lamborghini Sound Systemyesyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantaranoyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantaranoyesyes
Q-Citura w/"Elegante" Bicolornoyesyes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Alcantaranoyesyes
Cruise Control Systemnoyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantaranoyesyes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Unicolor and Alcantaranoyesyes
Garage Door Openernoyesno
Q-Citura w/"Unicolo" in Leathernoyesyes
Navigation Systemnoyesyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsnoyesyes
Inverted Stitching for "Sportivo" Bicolor Interiorsnoyesyes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)noyesno
Sport Bucket Seatsnoyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leathernoyesyes
Interior "Elegante" Bicolornoyesyes
Q-Citura w/"Sportivo" Bicolor and Leathernoyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leathernoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
4 -way power driver seatyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
6 -way power driver seatnoyesno
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Livery in Greyyesnono
Sport Exhaust Systemyesyesyes
Livery in Orangeyesnono
Style Packageyesyesyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
Without Stickers/Writingsyesnono
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyesyesyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyesyesyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyesyesyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyesyesyes
Kickplate in Forged Compositesyesyesyes
Painted Customized Writingyesnono
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyesyesyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyesyesyes
LED Engine Compartment Lightingyesyesyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersnoyesyes
20" Giano Silver Forged Rimsnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesyes
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Blacknoyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamnoyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersnoyesyes
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Anti-Theft Alarmnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersnoyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesyes
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Height45.9 in.45.9 in.45.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.175.6 in.175.6 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.75.7 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.3062 lbs.3135 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
Exterior Colors
  • Verde Turbine Matte
  • Blu Grifo Matte
  • Grigio Vulcano Matte
  • Grigio Nibbio Matte
  • Grigio Falco Pearl Effect
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
305/30R20 tiresyesnoyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
305/35R20 tiresnoyesno
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$245,500
Starting MSRP
$219,780
Starting MSRP
$238,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
See Huracan InventorySee Huracan InventorySee Huracan Inventory

Related Used 2017 Lamborghini Huracan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles