Used 2016 Lamborghini Huracan Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV10V10V10
Combined MPG171716
Total Seating222
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesnoyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual7-speed automated manual
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg14/21 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/443.1 mi.306.6/459.9 mi.306.6/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.9 gal.21.9 gal.
Combined MPG171716
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Torque412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm580 hp @ 8000 rpm610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves404040
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10V10V10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
LED headlampyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Travel and Smoker Packageyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayesyesyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Rear View Camerayesyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantarayesyesyes
Navigation Systemyesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyesyesyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyesyesyes
Inverted Stitching for "Sportivo" Bicolor Interiorsyesyesyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyesyesyes
Cruise Control Systemyesyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayesyesyes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyesyesno
Sport Bucket Seatsyesyesyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryesyesyes
Branding Packageyesyesyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryesyesyes
Interior "Elegante" Bicoloryesyesyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyesyesyes
Small Forged Composites Packageyesyesyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leatheryesyesyes
Bluetooth Preparation (Hands-Free Profile)noyesno
Garage Door Openernoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
clockyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
4 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
20" Giano High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
Style Packageyesyesyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyesyesyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyesyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipersyesyesyes
20" Giano Titanium Rimsyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipersyesyesyes
20" Giano Polished Black Matte Rimsyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersyesyesyes
20" Giano Silver Forged Rimsyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Style Packageyesyesyes
20" Mimas Titanium Rimsyesyesyes
20" Mimas High Gloss Black Rimsyesyesyes
LED Engine Compartment Lightingyesyesno
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipersyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Callipers Ad Personamyesyesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Silver Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Green Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Yellow Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Red Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Anti-Theft Alarmnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Black Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipersnoyesno
Steel Brakes w/Orange Painted Brake Calipers Ad Personamnoyesno
Windscreen Frame in High Gloss Blacknonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Height45.9 in.45.9 in.46.5 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.103.1 in.103.1 in.
Length175.6 in.175.6 in.175.6 in.
Width75.7 in.75.7 in.75.7 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.3062 lbs.3399 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
Exterior Colors
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Verde Mantis
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Verde Mantis
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Helene Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Verde Mantis
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Giallo Inti Pearl Effect
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
305/30R20 tiresyesnoyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesnoyes
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyesyes
305/35R20 tiresnoyesno
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$238,500
Starting MSRP
$199,800
Starting MSRP
$262,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
See Huracan InventorySee Huracan InventorySee Huracan Inventory

