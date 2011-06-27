  1. Home
Used 2015 Lamborghini Huracan Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Huracan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$237,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Torque412 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower610 hp @ 8250 rpm
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$237,250
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$237,250
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$237,250
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$237,250
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Alcantarayes
Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Rear View Camerayes
Interior "Sportivo" Unicolor w/Alcantarayes
Navigation Systemyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Piping and Double Stitchingyes
Stitching in Contrast Color for "Elegante" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Front and Rear Parking Sensorsyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Alcantarayes
Full Electric Adjustable and Heated Seatsyes
Multifunction Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Branding Packageyes
Rooflining and A-Pillars in Smooth Leatheryes
Interior "Elegante" Bicoloryes
Piquadro Caseyes
Colored Stitching for "Sportivo" Bicolor Interiorsyes
Colored Stitching for Unicolor Interiorsyes
Interior "Sportivo" Bicolor w/Smooth Leatheryes
Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB) Tuneryes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$237,250
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$237,250
4 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Black Painted Brake Callipersyes
Style Packageyes
20" Mimas Silver Forged Rimsyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/Carbon Forged Engine Bayyes
Anti Stone Chipping Filmyes
Red Painted Brake Callipersyes
Orange Painted Brake Callipersyes
Yellow Painted Brake Callipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base103.2 in.
Length175.6 in.
Width75.8 in.
Curb weight3135 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$237,250
Exterior Colors
  • Marrone Alcestis Ad Personam Metallic
  • Giallo Horus Matte
  • Grigio Titans Matte
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Blu Caleum Ad Personam Metallic
  • Grigio Admetus Ad Personam Metallic
  • Bianco Icarus Metallic
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Grigio Nimbus Metallic
  • Blu Achelous Metallic
  • Giallo Midas Pearl Effect
  • Rosso Mars Metallic
  • Verde Mantis
  • Nero Serapis Metallic
  • Nero Noctis
  • Bianco Monocerus
Interior Colors
  • Giallo Taurus, leather
  • Arancio Leonis, leather
  • Rosso Alala, leather
  • Bianco Polar, leather
  • Grigio Octans, leather
  • Terra Maia, leather
  • Sabbia Nefertem, leather
  • Terra Semele, leather
  • Bianco Leda, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rossa Alala Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Sabbia Neferten Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Leonis Stitching, leather
  • Grigio Cronus, leather
  • Verde Fauns, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Sabbia Neferten Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Polar Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Nero Ade Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Arancio Leonis Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Terra Aeneas, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Rossa Alala Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Terra Emilia, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Andra, leather
  • Rosso Alala, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Giallo Taurus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Verde Fauns, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Bianco Polar Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Nero Ade w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bianco Leda, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Sabbia Nefertem w/Sabbia Nefertem Stitching, leather
  • Terra Semele w/Terra Semele Stitching, leather
  • Grigio Octans w/Grigio Octans Stitching, leather
  • Terra Maia w/Terra Maia Stitching, leather
  • Terra Emilia w/Terra Emilia Stitching, leather
  • Giallo Taurus w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather
  • Giallo Taurus w/Giallo Taurus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis w/Arancio Leonis Stiching, leather
  • Arancio Leonis w/Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Alala w/Rosso Alala Stitching, leather
  • Rosso Alala w/Rosso Alala Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bianco Polar w/Bianco Polor Stitching, leather
  • Bianco Leda w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather
  • Nero Ade w/Nero Ade Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Andra w/Rosso Andra Stitching, leather
  • Terra Aeneas w/Terra Aeneas Stitching, leather
  • Bianco Leda w/Bianco Leda Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Cronus w/Grigio Cronus Stitching, leather
  • Verde Fauns w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Verde Fauns w/Verde Fauns Stitching, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$237,250
305/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$237,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
