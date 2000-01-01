Skip to main content
2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Base Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Huracan STO
Overview
Starting MSRP
$327,838
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Range in miles (city/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Engine
Base engine size5.2 L
CylindersV10
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower631 hp @ 8,000 rpm
Torque417 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
Valves40
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Dual fuel injectionyes
Drivetrain
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length179.1 in.
Overall width with mirrors88.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors76.6 in.
Height48.0 in.
Wheelbase103.1 in.
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso Arancio
  • Verde Scandal
  • Oro Elios Matt
  • Verde Citrea Matt
  • Blu Uranus
  • Rosso Cadens Matt
  • Blu Uranus Matt
  • Blu Seiler
  • Arancio
  • Viola 30Th
  • Verde Metallic
  • Bianco Malide
  • Bianco Comes
  • Blu Cepheus
  • Rosso Cadens
  • Oro Elios
  • Rosso Pyra
  • Verde Gea
  • Bronzo Zenas
  • Grigio Artis
  • Amaranto
  • Bianco Canopus
  • Blu Arione
  • Nero Nesoi
  • Verde Citrea
  • Viola Bast
  • Grigio Titans
  • Blu Aegeus
  • Blu Notte
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Giallo Fides
  • Viola Nebula
  • Giallo Belenus
  • Viola Pasifae
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Verde Selvans
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Verde Gea Lucido
  • Grigio Artis Lucido
  • Arancio Xanto Matt
  • Rosso Mars
  • Bianco Asopo
  • Giallo Auge
  • Nero Noctis
  • Verde Mantis
  • Arancio Xanto
  • Balloon White
  • Marrone Alcestis
  • Bronzo Zante
  • Blu Eleos
  • Verde Aries
  • Grigio Keres
  • Rosso Efesto
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Blu Aegir
  • Nero Helene
  • Arancio Bruciato Matt
  • Giallo Inti
  • Blu Nethuns
  • Blu Astraeus
  • Verde Alceo
  • Nero Granatus
  • Blue Laufey
  • Arancio Bruciato
  • Grigio Nimbus
Front Seat Dimensions
Alcantarayes
Sport front seatsyes
Safety
Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Engine immobilizeryes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Front door pocketsyes
Simulated suede steering wheelyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Alloy wheelsyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
305/30R20 tiresyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Mechanical Options
Lifting System +$4,000
Packages
Carbon Skin Pack +$4,000
Interior Carbon Pack +$13,200
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 2 + Pack 3 +$28,500
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 + Pack 3 +$28,500
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 + Pack 2 +$18,700
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 3 - Roof and Bonnet Accent +$19,100
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 - STO Logo on Door Panel +$9,300
Design Pack +$3,900
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 2 - Door and Rocker Cover +$9,300
Ad Personam Livery Painted - Full Exterior Pack +$37,800
Full Exterior Carbon Pack in Matt Carbon +$17,600
Stickers Pack 1 + Stickers Pack 3 +$5,300
Stickers Pack 1 + Stickers Pack 2 +$3,400
Stickers Pack 2 + Stickers Pack 3 +$3,400
Stickers Pack 2 - Front Lip and Rear Fin +$700
Stickers Pack 3 - Diamond Stickers on Front and Rear Side +$2,600
Full Sticker Exterior Pack +$6,100
Stickers Pack 1 - STO Logo on Door Panel +$2,600
Lamborghini Telemetry +$5,300
Full Exterior Carbon Pack in Shiny Carbon +$21,600
Carbon Twill Pack +$6,000
Travel Package +$600
Dark Chrome Package +$2,600
Dark Chrome and Carbon Twill Pack +$8,600
SC Pack +$16,800
Safety & Security Options
Anti-Theft Alarm +$700
Fire Extinguisher +$700
Interior Options
Ad Personam Interior Requestyes
Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius +$1,600
Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus +$1,600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard +$600
Seat Belt - Verde Fauns +$1,600
Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus +$1,600
Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis +$1,600
Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto +$1,600
Bluetooth Hands Free Profile +$0
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard +$600
Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus +$1,600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench +$3,600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sunvisors +$500
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats +$3,800
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars +$1,300
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console +$1,300
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Floor Mats +$2,000
Cruise Control System +$800
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner +$1,300
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Painted Flap +$1,000
Stitching in Contrast Color +$800
Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis +$1,600
Sport Seats +$7,200
Seat Belt - Rosso Alala +$1,600
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel +$2,000
Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels +$1,300
Carbon Fiber Foot Plates w/o Moquette +$4,600
Lamborghini Writing on Dashboard +$800
STO Stitching in Contrast Color for Multifunctional Steering Wheel +$200
STO Trim - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor +$3,300
Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium +$1,600
Exterior Options
Electrochromic Exterior Mirrors +$1,100
Hek 20" Monoblock Forged Rim w/Diamond Finish +$3,300
Ad Personam Gold Central Locking +$1,400
Magnesio 20" Monoblock Rim in Bronze +$15,100
Rear Wing in Matt Carbon and Air Scoop in Contrast Color +$8,500
Rear Wing in Shiny Carbon and Air Scoop in Contrast Color +$9,200
Yellow CCMR Brake Calipers +$1,400
Orange CCMR Brake Calipers +$1,400
Green CCMR Brake Calipers +$1,400
Ad Personam Painted Rims in Shiny Gold +$6,000
Red CCMR Brake Calipers +$1,400
Ad Personam Red Central Locking +$1,400
Snorkel + Wing in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber +$8,500
Hek 20" Monoblock Forged Rim in Matt Black +$2,000
Black CCMR Brake Calipers +$1,400
Cofango Parts in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber +$8,200
Ad Personam Arancio Dac Central Locking +$1,400
Ad Personam Blue CCMR Brake Calipers +$2,400
Ad Personam Blue Central Locking +$1,400
Bridgestone Potenza Race +$3,300
Rear Diffuser in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber +$8,500
Rear Diffuser in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber +$9,200
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Type 2yes
Contrast Color Lower Scheme ADP +$2,000
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Single Stripeyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rearyes
Contrast Color Lower Scheme +$4,000
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 3yes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 1yes
Louvers Frame + Front Bonnet Plate + Rear Finn in Shiny Carbon +$1,600
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rocker Coveryes
Cofango Parts in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber +$6,700
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 2yes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Sideyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Italian Liveryyes
Snorkel + Wing in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber +$9,200
Ad Personam Light Green CCMR Brake Calipers +$2,400
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Frontyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Topyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Type 3yes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Y Insertsyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Bandyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Double Stripeyes
Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rear Diffuseryes
