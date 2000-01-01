2021 Lamborghini Huracan STO Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$327,838
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.1 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|5.2 L
|Cylinders
|V10
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|631 hp @ 8,000 rpm
|Torque
|417 lb-ft @ 6,500 rpm
|Valves
|40
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Dual fuel injection
|yes
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|179.1 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|88.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|76.6 in.
|Height
|48.0 in.
|Wheelbase
|103.1 in.
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Alcantara
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|Safety
|Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front door pockets
|yes
|Simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Alloy wheels
|yes
|20 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|305/30R20 tires
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Lifting System
|+$4,000
|Packages
|Carbon Skin Pack
|+$4,000
|Interior Carbon Pack
|+$13,200
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 2 + Pack 3
|+$28,500
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 + Pack 3
|+$28,500
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 + Pack 2
|+$18,700
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 3 - Roof and Bonnet Accent
|+$19,100
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 1 - STO Logo on Door Panel
|+$9,300
|Design Pack
|+$3,900
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Pack 2 - Door and Rocker Cover
|+$9,300
|Ad Personam Livery Painted - Full Exterior Pack
|+$37,800
|Full Exterior Carbon Pack in Matt Carbon
|+$17,600
|Stickers Pack 1 + Stickers Pack 3
|+$5,300
|Stickers Pack 1 + Stickers Pack 2
|+$3,400
|Stickers Pack 2 + Stickers Pack 3
|+$3,400
|Stickers Pack 2 - Front Lip and Rear Fin
|+$700
|Stickers Pack 3 - Diamond Stickers on Front and Rear Side
|+$2,600
|Full Sticker Exterior Pack
|+$6,100
|Stickers Pack 1 - STO Logo on Door Panel
|+$2,600
|Lamborghini Telemetry
|+$5,300
|Full Exterior Carbon Pack in Shiny Carbon
|+$21,600
|Carbon Twill Pack
|+$6,000
|Travel Package
|+$600
|Dark Chrome Package
|+$2,600
|Dark Chrome and Carbon Twill Pack
|+$8,600
|SC Pack
|+$16,800
|Safety & Security Options
|Anti-Theft Alarm
|+$700
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$700
|Interior Options
|Ad Personam Interior Request
|yes
|Seat Belt - Grigio Sirius
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Blu Delphinus
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Upper Dashboard
|+$600
|Seat Belt - Verde Fauns
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Blu Cepheus
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Marrone Elpis
|+$1,600
|Seat Belt - Rosso Efesto
|+$1,600
|Bluetooth Hands Free Profile
|+$0
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Lower Dashboard
|+$600
|Seat Belt - Giallo Taurus
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Rear Bench
|+$3,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Sunvisors
|+$500
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Seats
|+$3,800
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Pillars
|+$1,300
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Tunnel and Console
|+$1,300
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Floor Mats
|+$2,000
|Cruise Control System
|+$800
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Roof Liner
|+$1,300
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Painted Flap
|+$1,000
|Stitching in Contrast Color
|+$800
|Seat Belt - Arancio Leonis
|+$1,600
|Sport Seats
|+$7,200
|Seat Belt - Rosso Alala
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Steering Wheel
|+$2,000
|Ad Personam Interior Hotspot - Door Panels
|+$1,300
|Carbon Fiber Foot Plates w/o Moquette
|+$4,600
|Lamborghini Writing on Dashboard
|+$800
|STO Stitching in Contrast Color for Multifunctional Steering Wheel
|+$200
|STO Trim - Sportivo Alcantara Bicolor
|+$3,300
|Seat Belt - Avorio Lilium
|+$1,600
|Exterior Options
|Electrochromic Exterior Mirrors
|+$1,100
|Hek 20" Monoblock Forged Rim w/Diamond Finish
|+$3,300
|Ad Personam Gold Central Locking
|+$1,400
|Magnesio 20" Monoblock Rim in Bronze
|+$15,100
|Rear Wing in Matt Carbon and Air Scoop in Contrast Color
|+$8,500
|Rear Wing in Shiny Carbon and Air Scoop in Contrast Color
|+$9,200
|Yellow CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Orange CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Green CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Ad Personam Painted Rims in Shiny Gold
|+$6,000
|Red CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Ad Personam Red Central Locking
|+$1,400
|Snorkel + Wing in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber
|+$8,500
|Hek 20" Monoblock Forged Rim in Matt Black
|+$2,000
|Black CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$1,400
|Cofango Parts in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber
|+$8,200
|Ad Personam Arancio Dac Central Locking
|+$1,400
|Ad Personam Blue CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$2,400
|Ad Personam Blue Central Locking
|+$1,400
|Bridgestone Potenza Race
|+$3,300
|Rear Diffuser in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber
|+$8,500
|Rear Diffuser in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber
|+$9,200
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Type 2
|yes
|Contrast Color Lower Scheme ADP
|+$2,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Single Stripe
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Rear
|yes
|Contrast Color Lower Scheme
|+$4,000
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 3
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 1
|yes
|Louvers Frame + Front Bonnet Plate + Rear Finn in Shiny Carbon
|+$1,600
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rocker Cover
|yes
|Cofango Parts in Visible Matt Carbon Fiber
|+$6,700
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Pack 2
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Side
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Italian Livery
|yes
|Snorkel + Wing in Visible Shiny Carbon Fiber
|+$9,200
|Ad Personam Light Green CCMR Brake Calipers
|+$2,400
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Front
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Top
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Type 3
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Y Inserts
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Band
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Double Stripe
|yes
|Ad Personam Exterior Hotspot - Livery - Rear Diffuser
|yes
