Used 2013 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Gallardo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$209,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$209,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Comfort Package w/Lifting Systemyes
Travel Packageyes
Sport Package w/Lifting Systemyes
Travel Package w/Electric and Heated Seatsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$209,500
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$209,500
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$209,500
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leatheryes
Interior Carbon Fiber Package I (Small)yes
Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Interior Leather Package I (Small)yes
Bicolor Sportiveyes
Interior Q-Citura in Leatheryes
Smoker Versionyes
Interior Nero Piano Packageyes
Branding Packageyes
Alcantarayes
Interior Leather Package IIyes
Homelinkyes
Unicolor Sportiveyes
Interior Q-Citura in Alcantarayes
Navigation System w/Bluetoothyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Package IIyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$209,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$209,500
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Rear View Camerayes
19" Cordelia Forged Polished Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Grey Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Callipersyes
19" Cordelia Forged High Gloss Black Polished Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Callipersyes
19" Callisto Silver Rimsyes
Front Wing in Body Coloryes
Windscreen Frame in Body Coloryes
Grey Brake Callipersyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyes
Orange Brake Callipersyes
19" Callisto High Gloss Black Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Callipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Front track64.3 in.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$209,500
Exterior Colors
  • Gallardo Exterior Color - Out of Current Range
  • Nero Nemesis Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Giallo Horus
  • Marrone Apus Matte
  • Giallo Halys
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
  • Blu Fontus Metallic
  • Blu Caleum Metallic
  • Grigio Thalasso Metallic
  • Nero Serapis Metallic
  • Arancio Borealis Pearl Effect
  • Giallo Midas Pearl Effect
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$209,500
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$209,500
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
