Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower570 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Travel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
alcantara trim on dashyes
alcantara trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Package for Sporty Interioryes
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leatheryes
Multimedia System w/Navigation, Bluetooth and Interfacesyes
Steering Wheel in Leatheryes
Homelinkyes
Interior Trim Upon Choiceyes
Superleggera Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Exterior Options
Rear View Camerayes
Silver Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Callipersyes
Superleggera Rear Wingyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Silver Callipersyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Callipersyes
Orange Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Callipersyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length172.9 in.
Curb weight3274 lbs.
Height46.6 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ad Personam - Colored Clear Coat
  • Ad Personam - 3-Layer Paint Finish
  • Grigio Telesto Special Color
  • Ad Personam - 2-Layer Paint Finish
  • Gallardo Exterior Color - Out of Current Range
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Ad Personam Nero Nemesis - Marrone Apus Matte
  • Ad Personam - Biaco Canopus Matte
  • Giallo Midas Pearl Effect
  • Nero Noctis
  • Arancio Borealis Pearl Effect
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Research Similar Vehicles