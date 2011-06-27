  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Gallardo
  4. Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Bicolore Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Gallardo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$191,900
See Gallardo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$191,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$191,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Travel Package w/Electric and Heated Seatsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$191,900
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$191,900
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$191,900
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Homelinkyes
Navigation System w/Bluetoothyes
Smoker Versionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$191,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$191,900
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Rear View Camerayes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Grey Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Callipersyes
Grey Brake Callipersyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Callipersyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyes
Orange Brake Callipersyes
LED Lights Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Callipersyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$191,900
Front track64.3 in.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$191,900
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$191,900
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See Gallardo Inventory

Related Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 550-2 Bicolore info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles