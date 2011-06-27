  1. Home
Used 2012 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Gallardo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque397 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower560 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Comfort Package w/Lifting Systemyes
Travel Packageyes
Sport Package w/Lifting Systemyes
Style Packageyes
Style Package w/Front Wing in Body Coloryes
Travel Package w/Electric and Heated Seatsyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Sun sensoryes
carbon trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
remote keyless power door locksyes
Interior Options
Steering Wheel in Perforated Leatheryes
Interior Carbon Fiber Package I (Small)yes
Steering Wheel in Suede Leatheryes
Interior Leather Package I (Small)yes
Bicolor Sportiveyes
Leather Roof Lining and Pillarsyes
Interior Q-Citura in Leatheryes
Smoker Versionyes
Interior Nero Piano Packageyes
Alcantara Roof Lining and Pillarsyes
Branding Packageyes
Homelinkyes
Alcantarayes
Interior Leather Package IIyes
Unicolor Sportiveyes
Interior Q-Citura in Alcantarayes
Navigation System w/Bluetoothyes
Interior Carbon Fiber Package IIyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Rear View Camerayes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Grey Callipersyes
Callisto Titanium Colored Rimsyes
Cordelia Polished Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Yellow Callipersyes
Transparent Engine Bonnet w/LED Light Packageyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Black Callipersyes
Callisto Rimsyes
Carbon Fiber Bay Trimyes
Front Wing in Body Coloryes
Callisto Shiny Black Colored Rimsyes
Pirelli PZERO CORSA Tiresyes
Grey Brake Callipersyes
Yellow Brake Callipersyes
Orange Brake Callipersyes
Cordelia Shiny Black Polished Rimsyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakes w/Orange Callipersyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight3109 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ad Personam - Colored Clear Coat
  • Ad Personam - 3-Layer Paint Finish
  • Nero Nemesis - Marrone Appus Matte
  • Bianco Canopus Matte
  • Grigio Lynx Metallic
  • Nero Serapis Metallic
  • Grigio Telesto Special Color
  • Grigio Thalasso Metallic
  • Ad Personam - 2-Layer Paint Finish
  • Gallardo Exterior Color - Out of Current Range
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Blu Caleum Metallic
  • Giallo Halys Solid
  • Blu Fontus Metallic
  • Giallo Midas Pearl Effect
  • Nero Noctis
  • Arancio Borealis Pearl Effect
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
