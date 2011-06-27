  1. Home
  2. Lamborghini
  3. Lamborghini Gallardo
  4. Used 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Gallardo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$237,600
See Gallardo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$237,600
viscous center differentialyes
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$237,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$237,600
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower562 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
Starting MSRP
$237,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$237,600
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$237,600
carbon trim on doorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
carbon trim on shift knobyes
Climate controlyes
leather and carbon steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$237,600
remote keyless power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$237,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$237,600
alcantarayes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$237,600
Front track64.3 in.
Length172.7 in.
Curb weight2954 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$237,600
Exterior Colors
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Verde Ithaca
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Grigio Telesto
  • Nero Noctis
  • Giallo Midas
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$237,600
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$237,600
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
See Gallardo Inventory

Related Used 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles