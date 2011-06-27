Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V10
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|viscous center differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/476.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|553 hp @ 8000 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.7 ft.
|Valves
|40
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V10
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|element antenna
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|premium leather
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|64.3 in.
|Length
|171.1 in.
|Curb weight
|3307 lbs.
|Height
|45.9 in.
|Wheel base
|100.8 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Rear track
|62.9 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|19 x 11 in. wheels
|yes
|295/30R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
