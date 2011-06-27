  1. Home
Used 2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Gallardo
Overview
Starting MSRP
$198,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG15
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/476.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque398 lb-ft @ 6500 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l
Horsepower553 hp @ 8000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on dashyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Measurements
Front track64.3 in.
Length171.1 in.
Curb weight3307 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nero Serapis
  • Arancio Borealis
  • Giallo Midas
  • Grigio Lynx
  • Grigio Thalasso
  • Blue Fontus
  • Blue Caelum
  • Giallo Halys
  • Bianco Monocerus
  • Nero Noctis
Interior Colors
  • Giallo Taurus, alcantara
  • Nero Perseus, alcantara
  • Azzurro Australis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Grigio Phoenix, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Rosso Centaurus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Cuoio Olympus, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Blue Scylla, leather
  • Nero Perseus, leather
  • Bianco Polar, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Arancio Leonis, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Avorio Lilium, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Marrone Janus, leather
  • Giallo Taurus, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
19 x 11 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
