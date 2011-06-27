  1. Home
Used 2004 Lamborghini Gallardo Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Gallardo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG10
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)8/14 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)190.4/333.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG10
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower494 hp @ 7800 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front head airbagsyes
traction controlyes
stability controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on dashyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Length169.3 in.
Curb weight3560 lbs.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.7 in.
Tires & Wheels
19 x 11 in. wheelsyes
295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Research Similar Vehicles