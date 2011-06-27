  1. Home
Used 2001 Lamborghini Diablo 6.0 VT Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Diablo
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/12 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)237.6/316.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque457 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 7100 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Height43.5 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Length176 in.
Width86.6 in.
Tires & Wheels
335/30R Z tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain2 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles